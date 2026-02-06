Anxiety Isn’t One Gene—It’s Dozens Working Together

Read time: 3 minutes

For millions of people, a racing heart or a constant sense of dread is a daily reality that has lacked a clear biological explanation.





Now, an international research team has conducted the largest genetic study on anxiety to date, identifying links to 66 high-confidence genes across all major brain regions—confirming that these conditions are not caused by one gene, but by many small variations working together.

The search for the biological roots of anxiety

Over 30% of the population worldwide lives with an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives, manifesting as panic attacks, specific phobias, or a constant sense of worry that feels impossible to control.





Although it has been known for a long time that anxiety conditions are hereditary, the specific biological markers have remained relavtively unexplored compared to other mental health issues. Conditions such as schizophrenia and depression have hundreds of identified genetic links, but anxiety has been much harder to figure out.





“At a time when anxiety is rapidly increasing in young people, it is crucial to deepen our understanding of what makes people biologically vulnerable,” said senior author Dr. Thalia Eley, a professor of developmental behavioral genetics from King’s College London.





Earlier studies often did not have enough participants to yield reliable results. In other cases, a few genetic locations were identified, but these were hard to replicate in later tests.





The new study aimed to fill this gap by utilizing a large dataset to move beyond general ideas of heritability and identify the specific biological pathways that lead to these disorders.

Mapping the complex genetics of anxiety disorders

The team conducted a large-scale meta-analysis involving 122,341 people with a broad range of conditions, including generalized anxiety disorder, panic attacks, and phobias, as well as 729,881 healthy controls. The initial phase looked at 36 independent groups of European ancestry to find consistent patterns within the genetic code.





The researchers performed a second analysis using data from 23andMe that included over 1.1 million additional cases.





The findings show that anxiety is not caused by a single “anxiety gene”.





Instead, the team identified 58 independent locations in the genome and 66 high-confidence genes, such as NDUFS3 and FAM120A, that appear to influence risk; 51 of the original 58 genetic associations were confirmed in the second analysis.





There was a massive genetic overlap between anxiety and depression, which shared a correlation of ~0.80. The high number suggests that these conditions are not entirely separate biological problems and are instead different expressions of the same underlying “internalizing” system.





The study also found that these risk genes were active across all the main areas of the brain, with a specific focus on GABAergic signaling.

GABAergic signaling GABAergic signaling is the communication system the brain uses to calm nerve activity. It relies on a molecule called GABA to inhibit signals, acting like a brake to prevent the brain from becoming overactive.

Improving treatments and future anxiety research

Identifying the role of GABAergic signaling validates that many existing treatments are targeting the right biological systems. However, these results also point toward new, more precise ways to help patients—this is especially important for patients who do not respond to existing anti-anxiety medications.





"The results provide evidence for the role of a number of previously unknown molecular signaling pathways in the etiology of anxiety that go beyond the GABAergic signaling pathway. They form the basis for future studies in cell cultures, animal models, and in humans, which will contribute to a better understanding of the neurobiology of anxiety and thus to innovative and individualized therapies,” said Dr. Jürgen Deckert, a senior professor from the University Medical Center Würzburg.





However, the study only looked at people with European ancestry, reducing its applicability to other populations.





Future work needs to include more diverse groups. Scientists also need to test these 66 genes in the lab using cell cultures and animal models to show how the genes change brain behavior.





“I hope that, in time, data like this can help identify people who are particularly vulnerable so that we can intervene early,” added Eley.

Reference: Strom NI, Verhulst B, Bacanu SA, et al. Genome-wide association study of major anxiety disorders in 122,341 European-ancestry cases identifies 58 loci and highlights GABAergic signaling. Nat Genet. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41588-025-02485-8

This article is a rework of a press release issued by the University Medical Centre Würzburg. Material has been edited for length and content.