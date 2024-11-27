Are Chimps Building Cultures Like Humans? New Research Says Yes

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

Chimpanzees have long been recognized for their use of tools and advanced problem-solving abilities. However, a new study led by the University of Zurich suggests that some of their most sophisticated behaviors may be transmitted and refined across generations, hinting at an early form of cumulative cultural evolution. This research challenges the notion that only humans can build increasingly complex cultures over time.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

Exploring cumulative culture

While human cultures have progressed from rudimentary technologies like the wheel to modern innovations such as space exploration, chimpanzee behaviors have appeared more static. Yet, researchers studying wild chimpanzees have observed tool-use practices that hint at cumulative advancements. These include the sequential use of tools for complex tasks, which may have evolved through gradual refinements by successive generations.





Cumulative culture A form of cultural evolution where successive generations build upon the knowledge or practices of their predecessors, resulting in increasingly complex behaviors. Toolset A combination of multiple tools used in sequence to complete a task, such as extracting termites from underground mounds. Genetic markers Biological traits used to identify genetic similarities and connections between populations.

Linking genetics and culture

The study combined data on genetic similarities between chimpanzee populations with observations of cultural behaviors. Researchers analyzed foraging practices across 35 study sites in Africa, categorizing them into three levels of complexity:

No tools: Basic behaviors, such as eating fruit directly from trees. Simple tools: Single tools, such as leaf sponges to extract water. Complex toolsets: Multiple tools used in sequence for challenging tasks, such as termite fishing.

Chimpanzees in the Congo region provided a striking example of complex tool use. These chimpanzees dig into termite mounds using sturdy sticks before crafting plant stems with brush-like tips to extract termites. The combination of tools highlights a level of innovation rarely seen outside human culture.

“As most chimpanzee tools, such as sticks and stems, are perishable, there are few records of their history to confirm this hypothesis – unlike human cases such as the evolution of the wheel or computer technology,” Dr. Cassandra Gunasekaram

Role of female migration in cultural transmission

One key finding of the study is the role female chimpanzees play in spreading cultural behaviors. Female chimpanzees migrate to new communities upon reaching sexual maturity, which helps to prevent inbreeding but also facilitates the transfer of genetic traits and cultural practices.





Researchers found that study sites with both complex toolsets and simpler tool versions had historical genetic connections facilitated by female migration. This suggests that the more advanced practices were built upon simpler ones, an essential marker of cumulative culture.

Early signs of cumulative development

These findings provide compelling evidence that chimpanzee cultures, while not as advanced as human ones, may develop cumulatively. The study's authors propose that the gradual refinement and transmission of complex behaviors demonstrate an early stage of cultural evolution.





Reference: Gunasekaram C, Battiston F, Sadekar O, et al. Population connectivity shapes the distribution and complexity of chimpanzee cumulative culture. Science. 2024;386(6724):920-925. doi: 10.1126/science.adk3381



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.