Are Mental Illnesses Truly Distinct?

Many people with a psychiatric diagnosis carry high genetic risks for other mental health conditions, complicating how we define distinct diseases.

In a large study conducted in Sweden, researchers developed a metric called “genetic specificity” to reveal that some disorders, like schizophrenia, have much more distinct genetic profiles than others, like drug use disorder. The findings show that genetic risk for mental health conditions is not a fixed trait but moves based on a patient’s clinical history.

The history and measurement of genetics and mental health

Approximately one in seven people live with a mental health disorder. Since the 1800s, clinicians have argued about the genetic basis of psychiatric disorders. Early debates centered on whether patients suffer from “unitary psychosis”—a single general risk for madness—or distinct categories of disease.

Modern research on genetics and mental health has found that risk factors frequently overlap. If an individual has a high genetic risk for one condition, they likely carry a risk for others too. Despite this, the field lacks a way to quantify exactly how much of that risk is attributable to a specific diagnosis.

Previous work has investigated pairs of disorders or broad correlations, without understanding the proportion of risk across the whole spectrum of mental health.

The new study aimed to address this by introducing genetic specificity—a metric that measures the percentage of an individual’s total psychiatric genetic burden that is unique to their specific diagnosis.

The team wanted to find out which illnesses are genetically distinct and which are just different versions of the same broad vulnerability.

Quantifying specific risk in genetics and mental health data

The researchers analyzed data from over two million people born in Sweden between 1950 and 1995. They used national registers to track nine disorders, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism, and bipolar disorder.

To measure genetic risk, the team used family genetic risk scores, which use health patterns in relatives—from parents to fifth-degree cousins—to estimate inherited risk.

The results showed a wide range of specificity across the nine conditions. Schizophrenia stood at the top with 73.1% specificity. Bipolar disorder followed at 54.8%, and in the middle, ADHD and autism showed ~48%. The middle and lower tiers also included post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at 47.4%, major depression at 41.1%, anxiety disorder at 38.6%, and drug use disorder sat at the bottom at 29.5%.

“What surprised us was the sheer range,” said lead author Dr. Kenneth S. Kendler, a professor and Eminent Scholar at Virginia Commonwealth University. “Schizophrenia carries a genetic signature that is overwhelmingly its own. Drug use disorder, by contrast, looks more like a downstream expression of genetic risks that cut across many conditions. That difference has real implications for how we design genetic studies and how we think about diagnostic categories.”

The study also found sex-based differences, with men showing significantly higher genetic specificity for substance use disorders compared to women.

Specificity is not a permanent trait and changes based on clinical features. For every disorder, patients with more frequent relapses had higher genetic specificity.

Age at onset also mattered, with bipolar disorder becoming less specific when it started later in life. However, in contrast, PTSD showed higher genetic specificity when the condition began later in life.

The study found a notable difference between depression and bipolar disorder in hospital settings. For bipolar disorder, specificity increased to 63% in hospitalized patients, while those in primary care only had 31%. The authors suggested this could be because severe manic symptoms that lead to hospitalization are highly specific to the disorder.

However, depression showed the opposite pattern, with hospitalized depression cases being less genetically specific than those in primary care. This could be due to hospital admissions for depression potentially being driven by impulsive behaviors or substance crises. These behaviors reflect genetic risks that cut across many different conditions, diluting the specific signal.

Improving the future of genetics and mental health research

These patterns show that genetics and mental health are linked in dynamic ways.

“Genetic specificity is not some abstract property locked inside the genome,” Kendler explained. “It moves. It responds to clinical features that every psychiatrist can observe at the bedside. A hospitalized bipolar patient and one seen only in primary care carry substantially different levels of genetic specificity.”

The study provides a quantitative framework for psychiatric classification, suggesting that diagnostic categories do not all carry the same genetic weight. Knowing that a condition like schizophrenia is “genetically pure” while others are “genetically mixed” could change how treatment is approached.

However, the results specifically came from a Swedish population, and genetic structures might look different in other ethnic groups. The research also relied on medical records rather than clinical interviews.

The percentages are also relative, and so changing the disorders in the group would change the results for each one.

Despite this, the work helps improve future research. Scientists can now select specific groups for cleaner data, such as only focusing on early-onset cases to find genes unique to one disorder.

This approach also helps rethink how mental health conditions are classified. Some low-specificity disorders might be better seen as different expressions of the same broad vulnerability. Clinicians could use recurrence patterns to estimate the genetic weight of a patient's condition.

“We have been debating whether psychiatric disorders are truly distinct since the 1800s,” said Kendler.

“Now we can actually put numbers on it. Some of our diagnostic categories carve nature much more cleanly at the genetic joints than others, and clinicians and researchers alike need to reckon with that,” he added.

Reference: Kendler KS, Ohlsson H, Sundquist J, Sundquist K. The specificity of genetic risk for psychiatric and substance use disorders: Its modification by age at onset, recurrence, and site of treatment. Genom Psychiatry. 2026. doi: 10.61373/gp026a.0024

This article is a rework of a press release issued by Genomic Press. Material has been edited for length and content.