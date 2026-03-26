“Bad” Cellular Memories Lead to Chronic Inflammation

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Chronic inflammatory skin conditions like psoriasis commonly flare up in the same location, remaining dormant for months and then reappearing.





This is a result of skin stem cells retaining a “memory” of inflammation—“good” memories of past experiences prepare the cells to heal injuries more quickly in the future. But when this process becomes dysfunctional, cells form “bad” memories, leading tissues to become hypersensitive to stress. This hypersensitivity can, in turn, lead to chronic inflammation.





Now, researchers have pinpointed the DNA sequences linked to the longevity of these cellular “memories” of inflammation.

How do the memories of inflammation persist?

Previous research identified that cell memory can form during inflammation, when regions of the genome that are usually tightly wound around histones unravel to transcribe a genetic response. Histone modification keeps some of these memory domains open after inflammation has receded, keeping the cell poised to respond to further inflammation.





In the new open memory state, the general stress factor FOS-JUN is enough to reactivate gene expression, triggering inflammatory responses to different kinds of stress.





The new study used a combination of machine learning and wet-lab research to identify the epigenetic drivers that maintain cellular memories for years and contribute to chronic inflammatory disease.





“The findings could provide valuable inroads for developing new therapeutic strategies for chronic inflammation and possibly other human conditions such as cancer, pain, and weight regain, where the ability of our body’s cells and tissues to keep a record of past experiences may have deleterious consequences,” said Dr. Elaine Fuchs, senior author of the new paper.





In mice, nearly 1,000 memory domains are opened up and remain open for at least a month after a psoriasis flare-up. Some of these regions may be open long enough to contribute to chronic disease, and they may be translatable to humans, the researchers suggest.





“Considering that people can experience disease flares many months or even years apart, we wanted to find out for how long we could recognize signs of prior acute inflammation in mice and what determines longevity,” said Sairaj Sajjath, a graduate student at The Rockefeller University and co-first author of the paper.

The difference between short-term and long-term memory

To examine the features of memory domains that lead to long-term cellular memory, the researchers gave young mice a bout of psoriasis. They monitored the epigenetic changes to epidermal stem cells over two years with single-cell sequencing.





While most of the memory domains opened by the initial bout of psoriasis closed within six months, approximately 10-15% remained open for two years. This distinction in longevity differentiates short- and long-term memory domains.

“When we compared the DNA sequences of short and long-term memory domains, they looked very similar in terms of the numbers and kinds of transcription factor binding sites,” said Luis Soto-Ugaldi, co-first author of the research. “We realized we needed to develop a new metric that specifically captures memory persistence across time, not just total accessibility at any one point.”





Soto-Ugaldi customized a deep learning model to quantify, at single-nucleotide resolution, the stability of chromatin accessibility over time. The researchers then used the model, named PersistNet, to investigate chromatin dynamics of the memory domains.





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CpG dinucleotides, genomic regions that play a key role in gene regulation, emerged as a memory “timer”. The memory domains that lasted the longest had a high density of CpGs, and short-term memories had a lower density.





“Looking across all 1,000 memory domains, we discovered that these nucleotide densities alone, and no other DNA sequence pattern, could distinguish how long each memory would linger,” said Sajjath.

How CpGs extend the memory timer

With inflammation, memory domains with higher densities of CpGs saw increased demethylation, which allowed transcription factors that prefer demethylated states to bind.





A histone variant that seeks out demethylated sites was also recruited to CpG-dense domains after demethylation, boosting chromatin accessibility and preventing re-methylation.

These changes stabilized the memory domains in their open state, keeping them primed to respond to inflammation and cellular stressors.





Future stress then triggers inflammation-induced transcription factors, jump-starting the hyperactivation of the genes encoded in the memory domain.





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“This really fills out the picture of what we knew from our earlier research,” said co-first author Dr. Christopher Cowley, a former graduate student in Fuchs’ lab. “At the front end, you still need that acute inflammatory experience to open up the chromatin, as those transcription factors we identified several years ago get the process going. Then, depending on how much CpG you dial in, you either have a short-term or a long-term memory.”

The authors also discovered that the open structure of long-term memory domains could be passed down through cellular generations, maintaining the memory.





“There’s been speculation that epigenetically encoded memories dilute over time through cell divisions, and yet we know they somehow persist between psoriatic flares, for example,” explained Sajjath. “Our study closes the gap between the mechanistic understanding of memory persistence and the physiological manifestations that we see in clinical settings and in the lab.”

More than skin-deep

Cellular memories of inflammation are also seen in other tissues. Understanding how maladaptive long-term memories form and propagate chronic inflammation, and how to minimize them, could inform research into asthma, chronic respiratory diseases, inflammatory bowel disease, and cancer.





“We’ve spent more time looking at beneficial memories, so now we want to look more at the maladaptive ones that are likely to increase the propensity to chronic inflammatory disease and cancer,” said Fuchs. “Identifying the unique characteristics of bad memories may help us to break the cycle of inflammatory disease.”

Reference: Cowley CJ, Sajjath S, Soto-Ugaldi LF, et al. Distinctive DNA sequence features define epigenetic longevity of inflammatory memory. Science. 2026. doi: 10.1126/ science.adz6830





This article is a rework of a press release issued by The Rockefeller University. Material has been edited for length and content.