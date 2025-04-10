Comprehensive Chicken Gene Atlas Could Help Combat Avian Influenza

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

An international team of researchers led by Professor Huaijun Zhou from the UC Davis Department of Animal Science has created the first-ever detailed map of how genes are regulated in chickens — a breakthrough that could help scientists breed birds that are more resistant to diseases like avian influenza.





The study, published April 8 in Nature Genetics, brings together a massive amount of genetic and epigenetic data of more than 100 chicken breeds from around the world. The team, which included scientists at Aarhus University in Denmark, China Agricultural University and elsewhere, analyzed samples from 28 different chicken tissues to build a comprehensive atlas of gene activity.





“This is the most complete picture we’ve ever had of how genes work in chickens,” said Zhou. “It’s a huge step forward for both basic biology and practical breeding.”





This atlas reveals how millions of genetic variants affect the way genes are regulated, both in terms of gene expression and how RNA is processed, giving researchers critical tools to better understand agriculturally important traits like growth, reproduction and immune response.





The research comes at a crucial time as the United States continues to battle a widespread outbreak of bird flu, a strain of H5N1 influenza that has affected more than 100 million birds and spread to dairy cow herds.

Identifying natural resistance to infection

This new genetic knowledge could help identify birds that are naturally more resistant to infection. That could lead to healthier flocks, more resilient farming systems and fewer economic losses for poultry producers.





“This work highlights how advanced genetics can support animal health and food security,” said Zhou, who was recently recognized with the National Academy of Sciences Prize in Food and Agriculture Sciences for his contributions to poultry genomics.





Reference: Guan D, Bai Z, Zhu X, et al. Genetic regulation of gene expression across multiple tissues in chickens. Nat Genet. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s41588-025-02155-9



