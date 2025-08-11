We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

CRISPR Reveals Key Gene for Aphid Winter Survival

CRISPR reveals Laccase2 is vital for pea aphid overwintering egg survival.

News  
Published: August 11, 2025 
Original story from the National Institute for Basic Biology
Close-up of a green aphid on a leaf surface.
Credit: Viktor Forgacs / Unsplash.
Read time: 1 minute

Summary 

Using an optimized CRISPR/Cas9 workflow and DIPA-CRISPR, researchers identified Laccase2 as essential for hardening and darkening overwintering eggs in pea aphids. Knockout mutations left eggs fragile, unpigmented and vulnerable to infection. The study provides new tools for aphid genetics and offers insights into seasonal adaptation and potential pest management strategies.

Key Takeaways 

  • Laccase2 is essential for protective egg pigmentation and hardness in pea aphids.
  • CRISPR and DIPA-CRISPR adapted for aphids overcome long-standing technical barriers.
  • Findings support future pest control research and deeper study of aphid biology.


Surviving the harsh winter months is a major challenge for many insects. One widely adopted survival strategy, especially in temperate regions, is the production of overwintering eggs with hard, dark-colored shells that can withstand cold, dryness, and microbial infection.
 
A research team led by Professor Shuji Shigenobu at the National Institute for Basic Biology (NIBB), Japan, has identified the Laccase2 (Lac2) gene as essential for the darkening and hardening of overwintering eggs in the pea aphid (Acyrthosiphon pisum). By applying a refined CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing protocol specifically optimized for aphids, and introducing the innovative “DIPA-CRISPR” technique for the first time in this species, the researchers disrupted Lac2 and uncovered its critical role in egg protection.
 
Knockout of Lac2 completely abolished pigmentation and greatly reduced eggshell hardness. The mutant eggs became more susceptible to fungal infection and failed to hatch. These results demonstrate that Lac2 is indispensable for overwintering egg survival in pea aphids, highlighting a key molecular component of seasonal adaptation.
 
Beyond uncovering Lac2’s role, the team developed a powerful, aphid-tailored genome editing toolkit. The optimized CRISPR/Cas9 workflow and DIPA-CRISPR adaptation overcome the long-standing technical challenges in aphid research—such as small egg size, complex life cycles, and obligate symbionts—significantly improving efficiency and accessibility. These tools are expected to further advance genetic research in aphids, enabling new insights into their biology and potential pest control strategies.
 
“Our optimized genome editing approach highlights the essential role of Lac2 in the seasonal adaptation of pea aphids,” said Professor Shuji Shigenobu of the National Institute for Basic Biology. “Beyond this specific gene, our methods open new opportunities for investigating diverse biological questions in aphids, from their complex life cycles to their symbiotic relationships.


Reference: Shigenobu S, Yoda S, Ohsawa S, Suzuki M. Refined CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing in the pea aphid uncovers the essential roles of Laccase2 in overwintering egg adaptation. Palli SR, ed. PLoS Genet. 2025;21(7):e1011557. doi: 10.1371/journal.pgen.1011557


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

