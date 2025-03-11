CRISPR Therapy Eliminates 50% of Head and Neck Tumors

Read time: 2 minutes

Summary Tel Aviv University researchers used CRISPR to cut the SOX2 gene from head and neck cancer cells, eliminating 50% of tumors in mice. The study, published in Advanced Science, highlights CRISPR’s potential for cancer treatment, as some genes are essential for cancer cell survival, making them prime therapeutic targets. Key Takeaways CRISPR gene editing targeted the SOX2 gene, eliminating 50% of tumors in mice.

The therapy used lipid nanoparticles to deliver CRISPR directly into tumors.

The study suggests CRISPR could be effective against multiple cancer types, including myeloma and liver cancer.





The research team: "Until now, CRISPR wasn't used for cancer because it was assumed that knocking out a single gene wouldn't topple the whole structure. We demonstrate that some genes are absolutely essential for cancer cell survival, making them excellent targets for CRISPR therapy."

Researchers from Tel Aviv University utilized CRISPR to cut a single gene from cancer cells of head and neck tumors – and successfully eliminated 50% of the tumors in model animals. This groundbreaking study was led by Dr. Razan Masarwy, MD, Ph.D. from the lab of Prof. Dan Peer - a global pioneer in mRNA-based drugs, Director of the Laboratory of Precision Nanomedicine, VP for Research and Development and member of the Shmunis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research – all at TAU t. The findings were published in the prestigious journal Advanced Science.

“Head and neck cancers are very common, ranking fifth in cancer mortality,” says Prof. Peer. “These are localized cancers, typically starting in the tongue, throat, or neck, which can later metastasize. If detected early, localized treatment can effectively target the tumor. Our aim was to use genetic editing of a single gene expressed in this type of cancer to collapse the entire pyramid of the cancerous cell. This gene is the cancer-specific SOX2, also expressed in other types of cancer, and overexpressed in these particular tumors.”

Prof. Peer and his colleagues are global pioneers in developing mRNA-based drugs encased in synthetic lipid particles that mimic biological membranes. In this study, the researchers synthesized special lipids that encapsulate the delivered CRISPR system in an RNA format. An antibody targeting a receptor against a protein named EGF was attached to the surface of these particles.

“These tumors are highly targeted,” explains Prof. Peer. “We targeted EGF because the cancer cells express the EGF receptor. Using our nano-lipid delivery system, we injected the drug directly into the tumor in a tumor model and successfully took out the gene - literally cutting it out from the cancer cell's DNA with the CRISPR 'scissors'. We were happy to observe the domino effect we had predicted. Following three injections spaced one week apart, 50% of the cancerous tumors simply disappeared after 84 days - which did not happen in the control group."

In 2020, Prof. Peer and his team were the first in the world to use CRISPR to cut genes from cancer cells in mice and in a cell specific manner, and this is the first time they have applied it to head and neck cancers. “Generally, CRISPR isn't used for cancer because the assumption is that knocking out one gene wouldn’t collapse the whole pyramid. In this study we demonstrated that there are in fact some genes without which a cancer cell cannot survive, making them excellent targets for CRISPR therapy. Since cancer cells sometimes compensate with other genes, it's possible that additional genes need to be cut out, or perhaps not. Theoretically, this approach could be effective against many types of cancer cells, and we are already working on additional cancer types, including myeloma, lymphoma, and liver cancer."





Reference: Masarwy R, Breier D, Stotsky‐Oterin L, et al. Targeted CRISPR/Cas9 lipid nanoparticles elicits therapeutic genome editing in head and neck cancer. Adv Sci. 2025;12(7):2411032. doi: 10.1002/advs.202411032



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.