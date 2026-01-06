DNA Marks in Muscle Predict Age Within Just a Few Years

Read time: 1 minute

A new research paper was published in Volume 17, Issue 11 of Aging-US on November 26, 2025, titled “Epigenetic aging signatures and age prediction in human skeletal muscle.”





In this study, first author Soo-Bin Yang and corresponding author Hwan Young Lee from Seoul National University College of Medicine investigated how DNA methylation patterns in skeletal muscle change with age. Their findings offer a new and highly accurate method for estimating a person’s age, with potential applications in forensic science and aging research.





Skeletal muscle is essential for movement, energy balance, and physical strength, functions that become more important to monitor as people age. This study improves our understanding of how muscle tissue changes over time at the molecular level. Unlike previous research, which mainly analyzed living individuals of European descent, this study used postmortem samples from an Asian population.





“We analyzed DNA methylation profiles from 103 pectoralis major muscle samples from autopsies of South Korean individuals (18–85 years) using the Infinium EPIC array.”





The researchers analyzed DNA from over 100 pectoralis major muscle samples taken from individuals aged 18 to 85. They identified 20 DNA methylation sites, called CpGs, that were strongly associated with age. These CpGs were found in genes involved in muscle function, stress response, metabolism, and age-related diseases. Using these markers, the team built two machine learning models to predict age: one using Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and another using Single Base Extension (SBE). Both models were highly accurate, with average prediction errors between 3.8 and 5.5 years.





The new “epigenetic clocks” outperformed existing age-prediction models designed for other tissue types. However, when applied to cardiac and uterine muscle, these models showed much lower accuracy, reinforcing the need for tissue-specific approaches in molecular age estimation.





Beyond predicting age, the study also provides insight into how DNA methylation may affect muscle aging. Several of the identified CpGs were located in regions that regulate gene expression, being associated with a reduction of it in older muscle samples. Some of the affected genes are associated with sarcopenia, an age-related loss of muscle mass and strength.





Overall, this study introduces two reliable and cost-effective methods to estimate age from skeletal muscle, even when the DNA is partially degraded, making it especially useful in forensic settings. It also offers a path forward for developing future therapies that may slow age-related muscle decline and highlights how skeletal muscle aging can differ depending on population, tissue type, and anatomical location.





Reference: Yang SB, Lee JM, Kim MY, Lee SD, Lee HY. Epigenetic aging signatures and age prediction in human skeletal muscle. Aging. 2025;17(11):2809-2843. doi: 10.18632/aging.206341



