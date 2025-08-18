Eight New Genes Linked to Schizophrenia Discovered

Researchers have discovered eight new genes associated with schizophrenia, in the largest exome-sequencing study of the disorder ever conducted.





The breakthrough, made by scientists at the Centre for Neuropsychiatric Genetics and Genomics (CNGG) at Cardiff University, provides new information and improves the understanding and future treatment development for schizophrenia.





The international study, published in Nature Communications, analysed genetic data from 28,898 individuals with schizophrenia, 103,041 without the condition, and 3,444 families affected by the disorder. Researchers focused on detecting rare, high-impact mutations in protein-coding genes that are significantly more common in people with schizophrenia.





The study identified two genes – STAG1 and ZNF136 - that were linked to schizophrenia with strong genetic evidence. An additional six genes - SLC6A1, KLC1, PCLO, ZMYND11, BSCL2, and CGREF - were also associated with more moderate evidence.





The research found that SLC6A1 and KLC1 are the first schizophrenia risk genes to be linked solely through missense variants, a specific type of mutation that alters the amino-acid sequence of proteins.





Sophie Chick, PhD student at Cardiff University, funded by Mental Health Research UK and the Fieldrose Charitable Trust, said: “These findings are informative because they suggest that schizophrenia might be linked to changes in how DNA is organised within cells, and also disruptions in how brain cells communicate using a chemical called GABA."



