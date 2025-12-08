Endometriosis Risk May Be Shaped by Neanderthal Genes and Modern Pollutants

Read time: 5 minutes

Some of our DNA comes from ancient human ancestors, and it might still be influencing our health today.





A new study from Bournemouth University suggests that regulatory variants inherited from Neanderthals and Denisovans could make some women more prone to endometriosis when combined with modern chemical exposures.

Endometriosis risk is tied to immune changes

Endometriosis affects ~1 in 10 women of reproductive age. It causes pain, inflammation and can lead to fertility problems, and yet diagnosis often takes years. In many cases, symptoms start in adolescence but are dismissed as “normal period pain”.





“Endometriosis has come to the forefront in recent years and a lot more people understand what it is, but it remains difficult to diagnose early and often goes untreated,” said lead author Amelia Warren, a master's student at Bournemouth University. “Ultrasounds do not usually pick up the small signs and pelvic pain is often assumed to be normal for a woman during her period. As a result, it’s typically the most severe cases that get diagnosed.”





Endometriosis is linked to ongoing inflammation in the body and how it responds to estrogen, with inherited genetic factors also influencing risk. Research in twins shows the odds of developing the disease are split almost evenly between inherited factors and life experiences.





One major area of concern is endocrine-disrupting chemicals – such as those found in plastics, cosmetics and household items – which can interfere with hormones and disrupt immune responses.





Large genetic studies have identified dozens of markers associated with endometriosis; however, they mostly relate to advanced disease. They do little to explain why some women develop symptoms in the first place or why the disease progresses in some but not in others. The lack of early markers means many miss out on timely treatment.





The new research focused on earlier risks. The team looked for small DNA differences in immune-related genes that are sensitive to chemical exposures.

Epigenetic variants from ancient humans found in women with endometriosis

The team started by reviewing previous studies to find genes involved in endometriosis that are also sensitive to chemicals in everyday products, narrowing this to five genes involved in inflammation, hormone response and pain: IL-6, CNR1, IDO1, TACR3 and KISS1R.





They analyzed whole-genome sequences from 19 women with a clinical diagnosis of endometriosis, using data from the UK’s 100,000 Genomes Project. The group was tightly screened to avoid other conditions that could confuse the results. Rather than looking for changes that alter proteins, the team focused on the sections of DNA that control when and how these genes are switched on, since endocrine-disrupting chemicals typically change gene activity rather than damaging proteins.





The DNA from the endometriosis group was compared to two other sets of data: women in the wider Genomics England database, and a second group of 19 randomly selected women without endometriosis.





Six DNA variants stood out, some of which appeared to come from ancient human ancestry, including Neanderthals and other ancient populations.





Two variants were found in IL-6, a gene that controls inflammation, and one of these affected a methylation site – an epigenetic mark that helps control how active a gene is. The two occurred together in women with endometriosis, far more often than chance would predict, hinting at a shared functional role.





Another two variants were found in CNR1, a gene linked to pain and immune signaling. These had Denisovan origins and sat in regions where they can interfere with normal gene control.





The final two variants were in IDO1 and KISS1R, genes linked to immune balance and reproductive signaling.





All six variants sat in areas known to respond to modern chemicals such as bisphenol A and phthalates.

Bisphenol A BPA is a chemical used to make hard plastics and food packaging. It can seep into food and drink and is known to interfere with hormone activity in the body. Phthalates Phthalates are chemicals used to make plastics flexible and are also found in cosmetics and cleaning products. They can disrupt hormones and affect how cells communicate.

The strongest variant links appeared in women of East Asian and European ancestry, matching where endometriosis is more frequently reported.

Ancient DNA and epigenetics could impact endometriosis prediction

The results indicate that the ancient DNA that once helped our ancestors survive may now interact with today’s chemicals in a way that increases inflammation and endometriosis risk.





“The variants we saw have been part of the human genome for a very long time, but the modern chemical environment is new, and we’re beginning to understand how these interactions might influence conditions like endometriosis,” said lead author Dr. Anna Mantzouratou, a principal academic in human genetics.





Bringing together three areas of science that are usually studied separately – ancient genetics, immunology and environmental health science – allowed the team to investigate why some women develop severe symptoms while others do not, even when their lifestyles are similar.

If the findings are confirmed in larger groups, these genetic signals could help spot those who are more likely to develop the disease, leading to earlier diagnosis and support, especially for those who face years of pain without answers.





However, the study only included 19 women, and the records did not include disease stage, which could affect how the results are interpreted. The team also did not measure what chemicals the women had been exposed to, so the suggested gene–environment link is based on past evidence rather than direct testing. While the genetics are interesting, the effects on cells and tissues have not been tested in the lab and these results should be seen as leads, not firm answers.





The team plans to include many more people, from a wider range of backgrounds, to check whether the same patterns hold. They also want to look at families to understand how these variants are inherited, and to run lab experiments to see how chemicals change gene behavior in people who carry them.





“This is an initial pilot study, but it marks an important step toward connecting the dots between our genetic makeup and the world we live in,” said Mantzouratou. “If we can better understand how environmental exposures ‘activate’ or influence these biological processes, we may be able to identify risk earlier and support women long before symptoms become severe.”





“I think a lot of women with endometriosis feel that they are not being listened to and nothing is being done. Showing them that we are trying to do something for them and trying to make a difference is really important for me,” said Warren.

This article is a rework of a press release issued by Bournemouth University. Material has been edited for length and content.