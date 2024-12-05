Epigenetic Markers Could Help Detect Preeclampsia Early

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Research published in Environmental Epigenetics has identified a set of epigenetic markers that could signal susceptibility to preeclampsia, a severe pregnancy complication linked to preterm births. The findings suggest that a simple cheek swab test could enable earlier detection, though further clinical trials are needed to validate this approach.

Preeclampsia A pregnancy-related condition characterized by high blood pressure and damage to organs, usually occurring after 20 weeks of gestation. It can lead to severe complications if untreated. A pregnancy-related condition characterized by high blood pressure and damage to organs, usually occurring after 20 weeks of gestation. It can lead to severe complications if untreated.

Current challenges in detecting preeclampsia

Preeclampsia, typically diagnosed in the second trimester, is often identified by symptoms such as high blood pressure. Severe cases may remain unnoticed until a medical emergency arises, complicating efforts to manage the condition and prevent preterm births.

Study design and methodology

The research team, led by scientists at Washington State University, collected and analyzed cheek cells from 49 mothers. Of these, 13 had experienced preeclampsia and preterm birth, 23 had preterm births without preeclampsia, and 13 had full-term deliveries. The samples were examined for DNA methylation patterns, which are chemical modifications influencing gene activity without altering the DNA sequence.

Epigenetics The study of molecular changes to DNA that affect gene expression without altering the genetic code. These changes, such as DNA methylation, are often influenced by environmental and biological factors. The study of molecular changes to DNA that affect gene expression without altering the genetic code. These changes, such as DNA methylation, are often influenced by environmental and biological factors. DNA methylation A chemical process where a methyl group attaches to DNA, regulating gene activity. Abnormal methylation patterns are linked to various health conditions. A chemical process where a methyl group attaches to DNA, regulating gene activity. Abnormal methylation patterns are linked to various health conditions.

Key findings on DNA methylation

The study identified 389 distinct DNA methylation sites uniquely associated with preeclampsia. These markers overlapped by only 15% with the methylation patterns observed in mothers who had preterm births without the condition, suggesting that these are specific to preeclampsia.

Implications for maternal and neonatal health

Babies born prematurely face long-term health risks, including developmental delays and chronic conditions. While preeclampsia contributes to only 8%-10% of preterm births, it is often linked to the most severe cases. Early identification could help mitigate these risks by enabling timely medical interventions.

“Preterm birth, which is now more than 10% of all pregnancies, is causing to a large degree, the later-life health issues of every one of those preterm individuals. This is not only an issue for the individuals involved, but potentially a general health issue, and these types of steps forward could really have a big impact in reducing the disease burden on our population.” Dr. Michael Skinner

Future directions

The researchers aim to extend this work through clinical trials to validate the biomarkers and develop a reliable cheek swab test. Such a diagnostic tool could facilitate earlier interventions, potentially delaying preterm births and improving outcomes for both mothers and infants.





