Exercise May Slow or Reverse Epigenetic Aging

A research perspective published July 8, 2025 in Aging (Aging-US) examined how regular exercise and physical activity might slow or even reverse epigenetic aging. Led by Takuji Kawamura at Tohoku University, the team reviewed evidence from human and animal studies linking structured training, general activity and physical fitness to changes in biological age.





Epigenetic aging A biological process in which chemical modifications, such as DNA methylation, accumulate in DNA over time.

Understanding epigenetic aging

Epigenetic aging refers to molecular changes in DNA that reflect the rate at which the body is aging. These changes are measured with epigenetic clocks, which analyze patterns of DNA methylation. DNA methylation is a chemical process that can influence gene activity without altering the genetic code. Unlike chronological age, which records the number of years lived, epigenetic age provides a closer measure of cellular and tissue function. Factors such as lifestyle, including activity level, can affect the pace of epigenetic aging.





DNA methylation The addition of a methyl group to DNA molecules, typically affecting gene activity without changing the DNA sequence. Methylation patterns can be influenced by environmental and lifestyle factors. The addition of a methyl group to DNA molecules, typically affecting gene activity without changing the DNA sequence. Methylation patterns can be influenced by environmental and lifestyle factors. Epigenetic clock A laboratory method that measures DNA methylation patterns to estimate a person’s biological age. A laboratory method that measures DNA methylation patterns to estimate a person’s biological age.

Structured exercise may have greater effects than general activity

While light daily activity, such as walking or housework, provides general health benefits, research suggests that structured, goal-oriented exercise may have stronger effects on slowing epigenetic aging. High levels of cardiorespiratory fitness appear to be especially important.





Animal studies show that endurance and resistance training can reduce age-related molecular changes in muscle tissue. In humans, interventions lasting several weeks have been linked to reductions in biological age markers in blood and skeletal muscle. For example, one trial found that sedentary middle-aged women reduced their epigenetic age by two years after eight weeks of combined aerobic and strength training. Another study found that older men with higher oxygen uptake levels, an indicator of cardiovascular fitness, had slower epigenetic aging.

“These findings suggest that maintaining physical fitness delays epigenetic aging in multiple organs and supports the notion that exercise as a geroprotector confers benefits to various organs.”

Effects on different organs

Although much research has focused on skeletal muscle, evidence suggests that exercise may slow aging in the heart, liver, fat tissue and gut. Long-term, high-intensity training, such as that undertaken by Olympic athletes, has been associated with slower epigenetic aging compared to non-athletes.

Remaining questions and future directions

Researchers note the need to understand why some individuals respond more strongly to exercise than others, and how different training types affect specific organs. They suggest that personalized exercise programs may help maximize benefits for slowing biological aging.





Reference: Kawamura T, Higuchi M, Radak Z, Taki Y. Exercise as a geroprotector: focusing on epigenetic aging. Aging. 2025. doi: 10.18632/aging.206278



