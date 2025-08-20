First Single-Cell Map of Fat Tissue Reveals Obesity Risk Factors

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

A new study has created the first single-cell map of epigenomic regulation and DNA organization in human fat tissue. By profiling individual cells from adult fat samples, researchers have identified key genomic regions and cell-type–specific mechanisms that underlie the risk of abdominal obesity. The findings are published in Nature Genetics.

Understanding the epigenomic basis of abdominal obesity

Belly fat is a major risk factor for cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Although genome-wide studies have identified numerous variants associated with abdominal obesity, the functional consequences of these variants have remained unclear.





This study used single-cell sequencing and chromatin accessibility techniques to examine DNA methylation patterns and three-dimensional chromatin organization in human adipose tissue. By annotating more than 36,000 individual cells, researchers constructed a high-resolution map of gene regulation across different cell-types, including adipocytes, immune cells and stromal cells.

Adipocytes Adipocytes are fat-storing cells found in adipose tissue. DNA methylation DNA methylation is a biochemical modification involving the addition of methyl groups to DNA.

Gene regulation changes during adipocyte maturation

The analysis revealed that as adipocytes mature, the structure of their chromatin reorganizes significantly. Genes involved in fat storage and metabolism, such as ADIPOQ, LEP and SREBF1, were embedded within complex 3D chromatin domains. These domains define regions of active gene regulation and are shaped by long-range DNA interactions and epigenetic modifications.

3D genome structure This refers to the physical arrangement of the genome in three-dimensional space within the nucleus.

Genetic variants reside in epigenetically active regions

By overlaying their map with known genome-wide association study (GWAS) data, the authors found that many obesity-associated variants lie within large epigenomically active chromatin regions specific to adipocytes. These megabase-scale domains house smaller regulatory elements, just hundreds of base pairs in length, where risk variants may act as fine-tuning switches for gene expression.





This suggests that obesity risk is influenced not only by DNA sequence but also by the regulatory context in which these variants occur, particularly within mature fat cells.

Future directions and applications

The single-cell atlas may serve as a reference for further research into adipocyte function and the molecular basis of obesity. Follow-up studies will test whether modifying chromatin loops or DNA methylation at these regulatory regions alters adipocyte behavior. These experiments could provide functional validation of the map’s findings in vitro or in model organisms.





Ultimately, this approach may support precision medicine by identifying epigenetic biomarkers or potential therapeutic targets that are specific to fat cell subtypes in individuals at risk of metabolic disease.





Reference: Chen ZJ, Das SS, Kar A, et al. Single-cell DNA methylome and 3D genome atlas of human subcutaneous adipose tissue. Nat Genet. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s41588-025-02300-4



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.