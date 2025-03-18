Genetic Evidence Suggests Humans Had Language 135,000 Years Ago

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A new analysis of genomic research suggests that humans had the cognitive capacity for language at least 135,000 years ago. The study, published in Frontiers in Psychology, examines genetic data to estimate when early human populations began branching out geographically – a process that likely required language for communication and coordination.

Tracing language through human migration

Homo sapiens emerged approximately 230,000 years ago, but estimates for the origin of language vary widely. The study’s authors reasoned that if all modern languages stem from a common source, pinpointing when early human populations began separating could provide clues about when language developed.





The researchers analyzed 15 genetic studies published over the past 18 years, including Y chromosome, mitochondrial DNA and whole-genome studies. These studies suggest that the first major population split occurred around 135,000 years ago. Since all human groups that emerged from this split possess language, the researchers argue that the capacity for language must have been present at that time or earlier.

“The logic is very simple. Every population branching across the globe has human language, and all languages are related. I think we can say with a fair amount of certainty that the first split occurred about 135,000 years ago, so human language capacity must have been present by then, or before.”

Dr. Shigeru Miyagawa.

Cognitive capacity before widespread use

The study's findings suggest that language may have existed first as a cognitive system before evolving into a widespread communication tool. Around 100,000 years ago, archaeological evidence points to an increase in symbolic activities – such as markings on objects and the use of ochre – which are thought to be linked to language.

The researchers propose that language played a key role in enabling these behaviors. Some scholars argue that language was central to these developments, while others suggest that it was one of several contributing factors in a broader cultural evolution.

Future research directions

While genetic evidence provides a clearer timeline for the emergence of language capacity, researchers acknowledge that much remains unknown about how language evolved into the complex systems we use today. The study’s authors hope their findings will encourage further interdisciplinary research into the relationship between genetics, cognition and language.





Reference: Miyagawa S, DeSalle R, Nóbrega VA, Nitschke R, Okumura M, Tattersall I. Linguistic capacity was present in the Homo sapiens population 135 thousand years ago. Front Psychol. 2025;16:1503900. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2025.1503900



