Genomic Testing Finds Actionable Mutations in 90% of Tumors

Read time: 1 minute

A new research paper was published in Volume 16 of Oncotarget on July 25, 2025, titled “Comprehensive genomic profiling of over 10,000 advanced solid tumors.”





In this study, led by Jean-Paul De La O from Exact Sciences Corporation, researchers analyzed data from over 10,000 solid tumor samples from patients with advanced cancer and found that more than 90 percent contained genetic changes that could guide treatment. This work demonstrates the growing impact of large-scale tumor DNA and RNA testing on patient care.





The researchers retrospectively analyzed OncoExTra assay information for 31 types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, prostate, lung, and ovarian cancers. Their analysis revealed that nearly a third of patients had alterations associated with approved drugs for their specific cancer, while another third had changes linked to therapies approved for other cancers. These results show that detailed genetic profiling could expand treatment choices.





“Biomarkers associated with on- or off-label FDA-approved therapies were detected in 29.2% and 28.0% of samples, respectively.”





Another relevant discovery was that many important mutations occurred at very low levels, which are often missed by simpler tests. By using a broad and highly sensitive approach, the scientists were able to identify these rare mutations. They also reported that 7.5 percent of samples carried gene fusions, unusual genetic events that can drive cancer growth. Such findings can be critical in selecting therapies that specifically target these abnormalities.





The study also highlighted the value of RNA sequencing in detecting fusion events that traditional DNA tests might miss. Prostate cancer and certain sarcomas showed particularly high rates of these fusion alterations. This type of information can refine cancer diagnosis and improve therapy planning.





In addition, the researchers identified changes in several major cancer-related pathways, including those that control cell growth, DNA repair, and immune system response. Alterations in these pathways can point to newer treatment options, such as immunotherapy or drugs designed to block specific cell signals.





Overall, this study shows that comprehensive genomic profiling can guide more personalized cancer care by identifying mutations, gene fusions, and other molecular patterns. Advanced testing methods like the OncoExTra assay reveal treatment opportunities even in advanced cancers, ensuring that subtle but important genetic changes are detected.





Reference: De La O JP, Hoag JR, Deem AK, et al. Comprehensive genomic profiling of over 10,000 advanced solid tumors. Oncotarget; Vol 16 (2025). 2025. doi: 10.18632/oncotarget.28757





