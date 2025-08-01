"Hibernation Genes" Provide Clues to Metabolic Disease Treatment

A gene cluster called the “fat mass and obesity (FTO) locus” plays an important role in hibernators’ abilities, the researchers found. Intriguingly, humans have these genes too. “What’s striking about this region is that it is the strongest genetic risk factor for human obesity,” says Chris Gregg, PhD, professor in neurobiology, anatomy, and human genetics at University of Utah Health and senior author on the studies. But hibernators seem able to use genes in the FTO locus in new ways to their advantage.



The team identified hibernator-specific DNA regions that are near the FTO locus and that regulate the activity of neighboring genes, tuning them up or down. The researchers speculate that adjusting the activity of neighboring genes, including those in or near the FTO locus, allows hibernators to pack on the pounds before settling in for the winter, then slowly use their fat reserves for energy throughout hibernation.



Indeed, the hibernator-specific regulatory regions outside of the FTO locus seem crucial for tweaking metabolism. When the researchers mutated those hibernator-specific regions in mice, they saw changes in the mice’s weight and metabolism. Some mutations sped up or slowed down weight gain under specific dietary conditions; others affected the ability to recover body temperature after a hibernation-like state or tuned overall metabolic rate up or down.





Intriguingly, the hibernator-specific DNA regions the researchers identified weren’t genes themselves. Instead, the regions were DNA sequences that contact nearby genes and turn their expression up or down, like an orchestra conductor fine-tuning the volume of many musicians. This means that mutating a single hibernator-specific region has wide-ranging effects extending far beyond the FTO locus, explains Susan Steinwand, research scientist in neurobiology and anatomy at U of U Health and first author on one of the studies. “When you knock out one of these elements—this one tiny, seemingly insignificant DNA region—the activity of hundreds of genes changes,” she says. “It’s pretty amazing.”



Understanding hibernators’ metabolic flexibility could lead to better treatments for human metabolic disorders like type 2 diabetes, the researchers say. “If we could regulate our genes a bit more like hibernators, maybe we could overcome type 2 diabetes the same way that a hibernator returns from hibernation back to a normal metabolic state,” says Elliott Ferris, MS, bioinformatician at U of U Health and first author on the other study.

Uncovering the regulation of hibernation