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High Altitude Gene Mutation May Reverse Myelin Damage

Researchers have pinpointed a gene mutation associated with survival at high altitudes that could restore myelin.

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Published: March 13, 2026 
Written by 
Katie Brighton
Edited by 
Rhianna-lily Smith
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A gene mutation associated with adaptation to high altitudes may help reverse nerve damage from demyelination, a new study reports. 

Adaptations to high altitude

The Tibetan Plateau has an average elevation of 14,700 feet and therefore chronically low oxygen levels. Animals such as yaks and antelopes that live on the Tibetan Plateau carry a mutation on the Retsat gene, which researchers suggest may help them maintain healthy brain function despite low oxygen. 


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The Retsat gene 

Retsat codes for retinol saturase (Retsat), an enzyme associated with lipid metabolism that converts vitamin A (retinol) to dihydroretinol. In animals found at high altitude, there is an amino acid mutation from glutamine to arginine at position 247. 


“Evolution is a great gift from nature, providing a rich diversity of genes that help organisms adapt to different environments,” said corresponding author Liang Zhang of Songjiang Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine. “There is still so much to learn from naturally occurring genetic adaptations.” 


The myelin sheath, which protects nerve fibers in the brain and allows effective signal transmission, is known to be damaged by insufficient oxygen during brain development, which can lead to conditions such as cerebral paralysis in newborns. 

Could the high-altitude Retsat gene mutation prevent myelin sheath damage? 

The researchers behind the new study created lineages of mice that carried the high-altitude Retsat (Q247R) gene mutation. Wild-type, heterozygous Q247R, and homozygous Q247R newborn mice were subjected to a hypoxic environment of 10% oxygen for a week, and their abilities for learning, memory, and social behavior were tested after return to normal oxygen levels. 


Homozygous Q247R mice performed significantly better in the tests than wild-type mice, with heterozygous Q247R mice falling between the two. 


The researchers also carried out histological analysis of brain tissue, finding that wild-type and Q247R mice had comparable numbers of neurons with no abnormalities in axon structure.  


Focusing on the key components of myelin revealed that hypoxia suppressed myelination in wild-type mice, but not in mice with the Q247R Retsat mutation. Specifically, the Q247R mice had higher expression levels of proteins key to myelin formation, as well as a higher percentage of myelinated axons and thicker myelin sheaths. 

Myelin damage in disease 

In the central nervous system, myelin is produced and maintained by oligodendrocytes, with the differentiation of oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs) to oligodendrocytes central to remyelination. 


The researchers found that Retsat supports myelin production by promoting this process, a function that is improved by the Q247R mutation. 


In multiple sclerosis, the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the myelin sheath, causing muscle weakness, vision changes, numbness, and memory issues. Myelin damage is also seen in neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease. 

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The researchers hypothesized that the Q247R Retsat mutation would also promote myelin repair in adults through encouraging OPCs to differentiate into oligodendrocytes.

 

In adult mice that had not been exposed to hypoxia, there was no difference in myelination between wild-type and those with the Q247R mutation. By inducing myelin breakdown, the researchers found that the myelin sheath regenerated faster and more completely in the mice with the mutation. In those mice, there was a higher number of oligodendrocytes at the injury site, supporting the researchers’ hypothesis. 

Does the Q247R mutation influence Retsat function? 

The Q247R mutation did not affect the expression or the subcellular localization of the Retsat protein;  however, it did enhance Retsat’s retinol saturase enzymatic activityproducing more all-trans 13,14-dihydroretinol (ATDR) from retinol substrate.

The structural basis for this remains unknown.

 

ATDR is converted to the bioactive metabolite all-trans 13,14-dihydroretinoic acid (ATDRA) in neurons, which promotes oligodendrocyte differentiation and remyelination by activating the nuclear receptor RXR-γ and its target genes. 

Therapeutic potential 

The researchers treated mice that had experienced neonatal chronic hypoxia with ATDR and ATDRA, both of which enhanced remyelination. They also showed that ATDR can promote myelin production and the generation of new oligodendrocytes in adult mice with induced demyelination. 

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In an experimental model of autoimmune encephalomyelitis, which simulates key aspects of multiple sclerosis, the researchers also found that ATDR treatment improved symptoms and motor function and markedly improved axonal myelination. 


There is currently no cure for multiple sclerosis, and existing disease-modifying therapies are designed to block the immune system's attack on myelin.  


“Our findings suggest that there may be an alternative approach that uses naturally occurring molecules to treat diseases related to myelin damage,” said Zhang.  


Reference: Li D, Dai W, Li L, et al. A gain-of-function Retsat variant from high-altitude adaptation promotes myelination via a neuronal dihydroretinonic acid- RXR-γ pathway. Neuron. 2026. doi: 10.1016/j.neuron.2026.01.013


This article is a rework of a press release issued by Cell Press. Material has been edited for length and content.

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Meet the Author
A picture of Katie Brighton
Katie Brighton
Science and Newsletter Writer
Katie joined Technology Networks in January 2022 after completing a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and a master’s by research degree in molecular and cellular biology, both at the University of Leeds. They loved the breadth of scientific content covered in their undergraduate studies and wanted to share their passion for research through science communication. As a scientific copywriter, Katie assembles newsletters, writes promotional webinar copy, supports the publication’s in-house writers and produces scientific content.
Edited By
A picture of Rhianna-lily Smith
Rhianna-lily Smith
Science Writer and Editor
Rhianna-lily graduated from the University of East Anglia with a BSc in biomedicine and completed her MSc by Research in microbiology at the Quadram Institute Bioscience in 2023. Her research primarily focused on the gut microbiome in pregnant women throughout gestation. During her MSc, she developed a passion for science communication and later joined Technology Networks as a Science Writer and Editor, where she works with the news team to cover the latest breaking news and produce Teach Me in 10 videos.
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