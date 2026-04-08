How Do Cells Preserve Their Stem Cell Potential?

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Stem cells are the body’s ultimate shape-shifters, sustaining tissues by balancing two competing demands: maintaining their own population and generating specialized descendants. In many tissues, some early descendants can revert to a stem cell state through a process known as dedifferentiation. This ability can help replenish the stem cell pool when stem cells are lost.





In a new study published on April in PNAS, researchers at Whitehead Institute identify two complementary mechanisms that allow cells to preserve stem cell potential while adopting distinct identities.





Led by Whitehead Institute Member Yukiko Yamashita and Yamashita Lab postdoc Amelie Raz, the study focuses on the male fruit fly germline stem cells, which give rise to sperm. These cells sit at the foundation of a lineage that continues across generations.





To understand what distinguishes these stem cells, the researchers analyzed RNA, the intermediary molecules that link genes in DNA to the proteins they encode. RNA quantities typically reflect which genes a cell is using-which in turn reflects a cell’s identity. The researchers expected to find a set of RNAs unique to stem cells. Instead, they discovered that stem cells and their immediate descendants share seemingly identical RNA profiles.





“We didn’t have anything that was specific to stem cells,” Raz says. “It turned out that that was actually the key to understanding how you make them.”





The difference between these cell types lies not only in which RNAs are present, but in whether the cells are still making them. Stem cells continue producing these RNAs, while their descendants inherit many of the same molecules but stop making new copies of RNA.





This means RNA alone does not fully define a cell’s state. In these descendant cells, the shared RNAs reflect an earlier state, not the same productive gene program seen in stem cells.





“On the level of RNA, they’re the same,” Raz says. “But they’re different in what’s actually happening in the nucleus-whether that RNA is being actively produced.”





The study also clarifies how signals from the surrounding environment help determine what path a cell follows. Stem cells reside in a specialized microenvironment known as a niche, which sends molecular cues that influence cell behavior. Two well-studied signaling pathways-Bmp and Jak-Stat-have long been known to regulate germline stem cells.





Previous models assumed these pathways worked together or redundantly. However, the new findings show that they instead act independently, each controlling a different subset of genes.





“What we found was that they’re acting on completely separate parts of this gene activity program,” Raz says.





Because the pathways operate independently, their combined activity defines distinct cellular states. When both signals are active, cells maintain stem cell identity. When neither is active, cells continue along a differentiation pathway. When only one pathway is active, cells can revert toward a stem cell state through dedifferentiation. This modular arrangement allows cells with the same underlying potential to follow different paths depending on the signals they receive.





The findings help explain why many stem cell populations rely on multiple signaling pathways. Rather than serving as backups for one another, these pathways can regulate different parts of cell behavior and work together to shape a cell’s trajectory.





“In many stem cell populations, multiple signals have been thought to be redundant,” says Yamashita, who is also a professor of biology at MIT and an HHMI Investigator. “Here, we show that they can have distinct roles to determine whether a cell self-renews, differentiates, or reverts in combination.”





More broadly, the work shows that knowing which molecules are present in a cell does not always reveal how that cell is functioning. Two cells can appear identical by standard molecular measures even when they are operating in different regulatory states.





The study also lays the groundwork for future research. Raz and colleagues have identified a set of genes linked to this early germline state in fruit flies and are now investigating what those genes do and how they help govern stem cell behavior.





“Now that we know what’s there, the next step is understanding what those RNA molecules are doing,” Raz says.





Additionally, the work suggests that long-standing models of stem cell regulation may be incomplete, even in systems that have been studied for decades.





“What we are showing is that these pathways aren’t necessarily working in the way people had assumed,” Raz says. “There’s almost certainly more to it.”



