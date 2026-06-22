Hundreds of Autism Genes, One Shared Brain Development Pattern

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The genetics of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) can look like complete chaos, making it incredibly difficult to trace how the condition starts.

The big question is: How do hundreds of different genetic mutations end up causing the same clinical traits?

To clear up the confusion, a new study from the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) mapped cell development across 11 different genetic models of ASD, finding that completely different mutations cross paths, causing identical, temporary developmental delays in early brain cells.

The genetic complexity of autism

ASD is a complex neurodevelopmental condition that has been linked to more than 100 high-risk single-gene mutations, alongside various combined genetic factors.

“Autism spectrum conditions are neurodevelopmental disorders such as epilepsy or intellectual disability. The underlying changes begin during early brain development, while the first signs often become apparent in early childhood and can persist throughout life,” said corresponding author Dr. Gaia Novarino, a professor and executive vice president at ISTA.

Past genetic research successfully mapped the condition; however, it failed to answer a fundamental question: Why can so many scattered mutations lead to similar clinical traits in patients?

Do these diverse genetic roots eventually cross paths during brain development, or do they follow completely separate paths in cells? When multiple mutations take different routes to cause the same condition, tracking the root cause becomes incredibly difficult. “That makes the biology much more complex,” said lead author Dr. Lena A. Schwarz, a neuroscientist and previous postdoctoral scientist at ISTA.

The new study set out to map the cellular and molecular changes across multiple autism mouse models. The team tracked these pathways across different time points, sexes, and brain regions to reveal the precise moments when biological pathways converge or diverge.

Tracking autism pathways across single brain cells

The research team designed a multiomic framework to evaluate 11 different single-gene mouse models of autism. They examined both sexes and two brain regions, the cortex and the cerebellum, across three developmental stages: embryonic day 14.5, postnatal day 4, and day 14.

Brain regions The cortex: The outer layer of the brain responsible for high-level functions like thinking, memory, processing our senses, and decision-making.

The cerebellum: A structure located at the base of the back of the brain that primarily controls balance, posture, and smooth physical coordination.

The team optimized single-nucleus sequencing techniques to capture matched gene expression and DNA data. They multiplexed the samples using chemical tags, which allowed them to collect data from more than 200,000 individual cell nuclei.

“With such an overview, we wanted to understand whether different genetic causes of autism might still lead to overlapping effects—and where their effects differ,” said Schwarz.

At embryonic day 14.5, different mutations converged on a temporary developmental delay in radial glial cells, which are essential neural stem cells. These cells remained dividing rather than maturing, although this normalized after birth.

The most severe disruptions peaked at postnatal day 4 inside neurons, where genes responsible for synapses and ion channels slowed down. Electrical recordings confirmed these molecular shifts directly altered how neurons fire and communicate.

The study also uncovered unexpected sex differences at day 4. Female mutant mice showed a higher number of altered genes and larger molecular changes than males, driven by unique female-specific gene networks.

Meanwhile, the cerebellum showed isolated changes, with gene expression alterations appearing almost exclusively in one specific mutant model that suffered from amino acid disruptions and subsequent coordination issues.

By two weeks after birth, many of these shared molecular differences naturally began to fade, pinpointing a highly flexible but time-sensitive window for early intervention.

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Designing stage-specific therapies for autism

Finding these specific, time-bound pathways changes how scientists think about treatment.

“Our findings advocate for therapeutic approaches that are stage-specific, sex-specific, and trajectory-specific. Rather than looking for a single universal intervention, we need to account for when in development we intervene, the biological sex of the individual, and the specific genetic and molecular trajectory that person is on,” explained Novarino.

The discovery that autism mutations follow converging but temporary pathways dismantles the search for a universal cure; instead, it supports creating highly tailored treatments.

However, the study had a few limitations. Even though the different models shared common pathways, each one still had its own unique genetic fingerprint, making exact comparisons difficult. Certain genes can also show very small changes that current technology can barely detect, and in some models, the brain can mask nerve cell flaws, hiding the damage despite large changes in gene activity.

The next step for the team is to test whether early treatments can change the course of the condition permanently. Intervening during the specific, shared early developmental windows might successfully redirect brain development before permanent changes set in.

“Autism spectrum conditions affect many children and families around the globe. Understanding what is happening in their brains matters on two levels: it deepens our knowledge of human brain development more broadly, and it brings us closer to being able to meaningfully support these individuals,” said Novarino.

Reference: Schwarz LA, Dotter CP, Isaev S, et al. Cortical development dynamics across autism spectrum disorder mouse models. Nature. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41586-026-10679-1

This article is a rework of a press release issued by the Institute of Science and Technology Austria. Material has been edited for length and content.