Huntington’s Disease Gene May Also Enhance Early Brain Development

“We are very interested in the fact that this appears to be a gene that drives IQ,” she says. “No previous study has found any gene of significant effect on IQ, even though we know intelligence is heritable.”

The new data about the gene’s positive effect on early brain development is also exciting to Nopoulos for another reason.

HD gene linked to better brain development in early life

Huntington’s disease is caused by a mutation in the huntingtin (HTT) gene. The protein produced by the HTT gene is necessary for normal development, but variations within a segment of the protein have a profound effect on the brain.





The segment in question is a long repeat of one amino acid called glutamine. More repeats are associated with bigger, more complex brains. For example, species such as sea urchins or fish have no repeats, but these repeats start to appear higher up the evolutionary ladder. Rodents have a few repeats, while apes (our closest relatives) have even more repeats; and humans have the most.





Most people have repeats in the range of 10-26, but if a person has 40 or more repeats, then they develop HD. Although the gene expansion is present before birth, HD symptoms do not appear until middle age. Nopoulos’s team at Iowa has a long history of studying how the HTT gene expansion affects brain development in the decades before disease onset.





“We know that the expanded gene causes a horrible degenerative disease later in life, but we also know it is a gene that is crucial for general development,” she says. “We were surprised to find that it does have a positive effect on brain development early in life. Those who have the gene expansion have an enhanced brain with larger volumes of the cerebrum and higher IQ compared to those who don’t.”





In particular, the study found that decades before HD symptoms appeared, children with the HD gene expansion showed significantly better cognitive, behavioral, and motor scores compared to children with repeats within the normal range. Children with the expanded gene also had larger cerebral volumes and greater cortical surface area and folding. After this initial peak, a prolonged deterioration was seen in both brain function and structure.





The study gathered this data by following almost 200 participants in the Kids-HD study, the only longitudinal study of children and young adults at risk for HD due to having a parent or grandparent with the disease.