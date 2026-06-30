Arctic Microbes Rewrite Their Genetic Playbooks More Often Than We Thought

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Amid the peatlands of northern Sweden, billions of microbes are quietly rewriting their genetic playbooks-and doing so far more often than scientists realized.





A new study led by researchers at Case Western Reserve University provides one of the clearest pictures yet of how frequently microbes-tiny living organisms too small to see with the naked eye-swap, gain and lose genes in nature.





Studying microbes can provide important clues to understanding climate change.





Published in Nature Microbiology, the research analyzed eight years of soil samples from Stordalen Mire, a permafrost ecosystem near the Arctic Circle.





Scientists have long known that mobile genetic elements-small pieces of DNA capable of moving between organisms-can transfer genes among microbes. What has remained largely unknown is just how active that process is in real-world ecosystems.





The answer, according to the new study: very active. That matters because permafrost holds enormous amounts of carbon that is becoming bioavailable as the soil thaws, and the balance between keeping that carbon locked away and releasing it as greenhouse gases depends in part on how microbes are able to adapt to their changing environment.





Beyond the findings themselves, the study establishes a new framework for measuring genetic mobility in natural environments. The approach could help scientists better understand how microbial communities adapt to changing conditions-and how those changes ripple through ecosystems worldwide.

A busy genetic marketplace

Using advanced bioinformatic techniques, the international research team-including researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy Joint Genome Institute and Ohio State University-identified roughly 2.1 million genetic elements capable of moving DNA among permafrost peatland microbes. They also analyzed RNA sequences to look for evidence that each of these sequences was actively moving, and DNA sequences to uncover a history of movement. The findings suggest that gene exchange is occurring on a massive scale, potentially affecting as much as half of all microbial populations in a given community at any one time.





“These aren't rare events,” said Sarah Bagby, assistant professor of biology at the College of Arts and Sciences at Case Western Reserve, one of the study's lead authors. “Microbial communities are sampling new combinations of genes all the time.”





One of the study's biggest findings, Bagby said, was just which genes are being affected by mobile genetic elements, either when they get carried along as cargo (scientists call them DNA “hitchhikers”) or when a cell’s own genes are altered by the arrival of a mobile genetic element.





“Most studies of mobile genetic elements have focused on the transfer of antibiotic resistance, but that sort of competitive interaction is really just a small slice of what these microbes are doing,” she said. “About half of the functions we found being affected by mobile genetic elements are tied to basic, everyday cellular processes-the things microbes need to do just to live, not to fight off threats.”

Implications for a warming Arctic

Those changes matter because microbes help regulate some of Earth's most important environmental processes. The study found that mobile DNA frequently affects genes involved in carbon cycling, nutrient processing and other functions that influence how ecosystems operate.





Bagby said that is particularly significant in thawing permafrost, which stores enormous amounts of carbon. As Arctic regions warm, microbial activity helps determine whether that carbon remains locked in the ground or is released into the atmosphere as greenhouse gases such as methane.





She said the constant gene-swapping gives microbial communities a built-in capacity to gamble on survival.





“Unlike us, microbes can take up DNA from their environment and start using it,” she said. “Every microbe has a set of core genes it needs just to be itself, but it also has access to this much larger, flexible pool of genes out in the world. In a population of billions of cells responding to change, many won't make it—but some will succeed because they managed to pull in that extra piece of DNA at the right time.”





Reference: Guo J, Aroney STN, Domínguez-Huerta G, et al. Mobile genetic elements shape microbial diversity and functions in thawing permafrost soils. Nat Microbiol. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41564-026-02391-7





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