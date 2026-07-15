Mitochondrial DNA Damage Accumulates in Parkinson's-Affected Neurons

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A University of Miami Miller School of Medicine study found that damaged mitochondrial DNA can continue accumulating in dopamine-producing neurons long after the initial injury occurs, offering new insight into why these cells are especially vulnerable in Parkinson’s disease.





Scientists at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine have uncovered new clues about why the brain cells most affected by Parkinson’s disease appear especially vulnerable to damage as people age.



Their findings suggest that certain neurons may be more likely to accumulate harmful changes in their mitochondrial DNA. The discovery may explain why these cells are often the first to deteriorate in Parkinson’s disease.



The study, led by Carlos Moraes, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Neurology at the Miller School, and Tania Arguello, Ph.D., a Department of Neurology researcher, focused on mitochondria, often described as the cell’s power plants because they produce the energy cells need to function and carry their own DNA. Over time, that DNA can become damaged, particularly in long-lived cells such as neurons.

Why Dopamine-Producing Neurons Are Different

Previous research has shown that dopamine-producing neurons in the substantia nigra region of the brain accumulate unusually high levels of mitochondrial DNA abnormalities during both normal aging and Parkinson’s disease. What has remained unclear is why these defects build up so readily in those particular cells.



“Twenty years ago it was shown that dopaminergic neurons have disproportionally high levels of mitochondrial DNA with large deletions,” Dr. Moraes said. “However, the mechanisms involved were not understood.”

