New Genetic Tools Identify Threatened Seabird Bycatch Accurately

Australian Antarctic Program scientists have developed a DNA-based method to identify threatened seabird species that are unintentionally caught during longline fishing operations in Australian waters. This approach significantly enhances the accuracy of bycatch reporting and contributes to conservation efforts.





Traditional visual identification of bycatch species is challenging, particularly when seabirds are in poor condition or appear similar in their juvenile forms. To address this, researchers employed DNA markers to analyze genetic material from seabird feathers. These markers target species-specific genome sections, enabling precise identification even from degraded samples.





DNA Markers Short, identifiable sequences of DNA that are used to determine genetic differences between species.

Building a reference database for accurate identification

The research team used feathers and blood samples collected from known breeding sites to create a reference database of 275 DNA sequences, covering 36 seabird species listed under Australia’s National Recovery Plan for albatrosses and petrels. This database supports species-level identification of seabirds caught in longline fisheries.

Between 2019 and 2022, 59 feather samples from bycaught seabirds were analyzed. Genetic identification was successful in 58 cases, whereas visual methods accurately identified only two samples. This disparity highlights the limitations of visual techniques and underscores the importance of molecular methods for reliable data collection.

Procellariiforms An order of seabirds that includes albatrosses, petrels and shearwaters, known for their long-distance flight capabilities and susceptibility to bycatch. Bycatch Non-target species that are unintentionally caught during fishing operations.

Implications for conservation and fisheries management

Of the 282 seabirds reported as bycatch in Australian longline fisheries over 3 years, only 30% were identified to species level using conventional methods. This lack of specificity hampers the ability to assess fishing's impact on individual species or populations, particularly those classified as endangered or vulnerable.





Genetic identification offers a more detailed understanding of the interactions between fisheries and threatened seabirds. These insights can inform strategies to mitigate bycatch and improve species-specific conservation outcomes.

Expanding the scope of genetic tools

The study also explored the application of DNA markers for identifying additional species within the Procellariiform group, which includes albatrosses, petrels and shearwaters. Initial tests achieved a 74% success rate. Researchers emphasized the need to expand the reference database to improve identification accuracy for a broader range of species.





Further refinement of genetic markers and database completeness will be essential to extending this approach globally. The research provides a standardized framework for enhancing bycatch monitoring practices, with potential applications beyond Australian waters.





