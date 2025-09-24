New Screening Approach Enhances CRISPR Genome-Editing Efficiency

Natural systems such as CRISPR-associated transposons (CASTs) offer a targetable, one-step way to edit genomes. However, adapting them for biomedical applications has been challenging. To address this limitation, scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital designed a screening approach to measure efficiency and specificity for thousands of CAST variants accurately.





This high-throughput approach allowed the researchers to rapidly optimize promising candidate CASTs, uncovering mechanistic insights fundamental for further engineering and potential clinical use. The findings were published today in Nucleic Acid Research.





Discovered in 2017, CASTs integrate large pieces of DNA into the genome at locations defined by a given RNA sequence. They are highly specific in bacteria, their natural host, but they do not work as well in human cells.





For this reason, corresponding author Elizabeth Kellogg, PhD, St. Jude Department of Structural Biology, is keenly interested in engineering CASTs to be more applicable to humans and other organisms. To do so requires a quick way to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of engineered CASTs.





“One major gap in understanding CASTs was not just measuring their overall activity, but also how accurately they integrate DNA at the intended locations,” Kellogg said. “There simply wasn’t a scalable way to characterize their specificity.”