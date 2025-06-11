Oat DNA Edited Using CRISPR To Improve Yield and Climate Resilience

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

For the first time, scientists have successfully edited oat DNA, a breakthrough that could accelerate the development of oats with more fibre, higher yields, and greater resilience to climate change.





Oats, a key crop both for human consumption and animal feed, are a major agricultural product in Canada, contributing to a global market work $8 billion. The Canadian oat crop is estimated to be worth approximately $900 million. But a short growing season and unpredictable late-season frost mean Canadian oat farmers face significant challenges.





In a study published in Plant Biotechnology Journal, researchers from McGill University outline how they used CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology, a tool that works like genetic scissors, on oats for the first time. They say this technique, which involves “cutting out” and tweaking parts of genes, allowing precise genetic modifications, could lead to faster, more efficient improvements to oats than can be gained from traditional breeding and help farmers better cope with climate-related challenges.





The technology was not previously used on oat crops due to their complex genome and because earlier gene-editing methods were not thought to be effective.





“Using CRISPR-Cas9, we were able to make very specific genetic changes in oats that would traditionally take years to achieve through conventional breeding,” said study leader Jaswinder Singh, a Professor in the Department of Plant Sciences. “Our method not only speeds up the breeding process but also allows us to avoid introducing foreign DNA into the plants, making them safer and more acceptable to consumers.”

Faster, smarter breeding

The researchers focused on genes related to such key oat traits as panicle development (the arrangement of seed heads), plant maturity and beta-glucan content, which is known for its health benefits. The team used a method called biolistic delivery (gene gun) to introduce the CRISPR-Cas9 components into oat cells. This led to changes in the plants that could have significant real-world benefits.





Among the most exciting results was the creation of a new vegetative phenotype: The plants grew differently, with the potential to produce higher yields of forage, or food for animals.





The researchers also identified oat plants with altered flowering times, suggesting the possibility that oat varieties could be bred to mature either earlier or later, depending on the needs of the farmer and the local climate.





“This breakthrough is incredibly important for climate adaptation,” said Mehtab Singh, PhD student and lead author of the paper. “By developing oats that mature earlier or can handle colder conditions, we’re helping farmers in regions with short growing seasons or unpredictable weather patterns grow more reliable and sustainable crops.”





The researchers say faster-maturing oats could one day help reduce the need for chemicals used to speed up harvests, addressing concerns about residues and environmental impacts.





Next, the researchers plan to further explore other traits, such as disease resistance and stress tolerance, and to test the gene-edited oats in field conditions.





Reference: Mehtab‐Singh, Kaye C, Kaur R, Singh J. A highly efficient CRISPR ‐Cas9‐based gene‐editing system in oat ( Avena sativa L. ). Plant Biotechnology Journal. 2025:pbi.70146. doi: 10.1111/pbi.70146



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.