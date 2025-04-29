Parts of Our DNA May Evolve Much Faster Than Previously Thought

By comparing the genomes of parents to their children, the researchers could detect how often new mutations occurred and were passed down, a rate that Jorde says is as fundamental to understanding human biology as the speed of light is for understanding physics. “This is something you really need to know—the speed at which variation comes into our species,” says Jorde, professor of human genetics in the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine (SFESOM) at the University of Utah. “All of the genetic variation that we see from individual to individual is a result of these mutations.” Over time, these changes have led to everything from differences in our eye color to the ability to digest lactose to rare genetic diseases.





The researchers estimate that every human has nearly 200 new genetic changes that are different from either parent. Many of these changes occur in regions of DNA that are especially difficult to study.





Aaron Quinlan, PhD, professor and chair of human genetics in SFESOM and an author on the study, says that previous efforts to study human genetic change were limited to the parts of the genome that mutate the least. But the new study used advanced sequencing technologies to reveal the most rapidly changing regions of human DNA—regions that Quinlan describes as “previously untouchable.”





“We saw parts of our genome that are crazy mutable, almost a mutation every generation,” he says. Other segments of DNA were more stable.





Jorde says that the new resource can be an important support for genetic counseling by helping answer the question, “If you have a child who’s affected with a disease, is it likely to be inherited from a parent, or is it likely to be a new mutation?” Diseases caused by changes in “mutation hotspots” are more likely to be unique to the child, rather than having been passed down from their parents. This means that the risk of the parents having other kids with the same disease is lower. But if a genetic change was inherited from the parents, those parents’ future kids have a higher risk of having the disease.

The platinum pedigree