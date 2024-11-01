Police-Induced Stress Can Accelerate Epigenetic Age in Kids

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

New research from the University of Minnesota shows that stress caused by negative interactions with police can increase epigenetic age, which is a biological indicator that can differ from chronological age. Previous research has shown this stress can age adults more quickly, but few studies have studied increased epigenetic aging in children.





The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, found that negative police encounters were associated with greater epigenetic age acceleration, especially among Black youths who experienced more police intrusion than any other racial or ethnic group.

Key findings include:

Epigenetic age acceleration for Black youth is partly attributable to negative police encounters, such as racial slurs and stop-and-frisks.

Black youth experienced more types of police intrusion than white youths.

Negative police encounters occurred as early as 8 years old and, on average, 13 years old.

White youth experienced the lowest rates of accelerated epigenetic aging.





“Aging is a natural process in human life, but more rapid aging is associated with many negative health outcomes, including a higher mortality rate,” said Juan Del Toro, an assistant professor in the U of M College of Liberal Arts and lead author. “Emerging evidence suggests we can slow down epigenetic aging, and we hope to contribute to that research moving forward for better health outcomes long-term.”





Future research will explore strategies to slow epigenetic age acceleration among ethnically and racially minoritized communities, and will focus on addressing interpersonal and structural discrimination in policing.





Reference: Del Toro J, Martz C, Freilich CD, et al. Longitudinal changes in epigenetic age acceleration across childhood and adolescence. JAMA Pediatr. 2024. doi: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2024.3669



