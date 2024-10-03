Researchers Discover Backup Plan for Chromosome Division in Plants

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Summary Researchers from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory studied Arabidopsis thaliana to understand how plants maintain chromosome stability when the critical molecule DDM1 is absent. They discovered that transposons trigger RNA interference to restore centromere function, allowing the plants to remain fertile, providing insights into genetic stability and potential therapeutic applications in humans.

Key Takeaways Arabidopsis thaliana relies on transposons and RNA interference to compensate for the loss of the DDM1 protein, ensuring chromosome stability. The study highlights the importance of transposons in regulating centromere function, crucial for accurate chromosome division. Insights from this research may lead to improved treatments for genetic conditions linked to uneven centromere division in humans.





Tending a garden is hard work. Imagine it from the plants’ perspective. Each relies on fine-tuned genetic processes to pass down accurate copies of chromosomes to future generations. These processes sometimes involve billions of moving parts. Even the tiniest disruption can have a cascading effect. So, for plants like Arabidopsis thaliana, it’s good to have a backup plan.





“Chromosomes have to be accurately partitioned every time a cell divides,” explains Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor and HHMI Investigator Rob Martienssen. “For that to happen, each chromosome has a centromere. In plants, centromeres control chromosome partitioning with the help of a molecule called DDM1.”





Martienssen discovered DDM1 in 1993 with a team that included Tetsuji Kakutani, then a postdoc with CSHL Fellow Eric Richards. Kakutani and Martienssen recently reunited to investigate a question 30 years in the making. When humans lose their version of DDM1, centromeres can’t divide evenly. This causes a severe genetic condition called ICF syndrome. But if the molecule is so important, why isn’t Arabidopsis affected when DDM1 is lost? Martienssen explains:





“We wondered why it would be so different. About 10 years later, we found that in yeast, centromere function is controlled by small RNAs. That process is called RNAi. Plants actually have both DDM1 and RNAi. So, we thought, ‘Let’s isolate these two in Arabidopsis to see what happens.’ We did that, and sure enough, the plants looked really horrible.”

When the team looked closer, they found that a single transposon inside chromosome 5 was responsible for the defects. Transposons move around the genome, switching genes on and off. In Arabidopsis, they trigger DDM1 or RNAi to help centromeres divide. But when DDM1 and RNAi are missing, the process is disrupted.





“We found very few copies of this transposon anywhere else in the genome,” Martienssen says. “But the centromere of chromosome 5 was infested with these things. We thought, ‘Wow, OK, this really might be it.’ Then we started working on how to restore healthy function.”





Martienssen and the study’s lead author, Atsushi Shimada, developed molecules called short hairpin RNAs that target the transposons. Martienssen explains:





“Those small RNAs make up for the loss of DDM1. They recognized every copy of the transposon in the centromere and, amazingly, restored centromere function. So now the plants were fertile again. They make seeds. They look much better.”





Of course, it’s not all about plants. In humans, uneven centromere division has been linked to conditions like ICF and early cancer progression. Martienssen hopes his team’s work may one day point to better treatments for these and other diseases.





Reference: Shimada A, Cahn J, Ernst E, et al. Retrotransposon addiction promotes centromere function via epigenetically activated small RNAs. Nat Plants. 2024;10(9):1304-1316. doi: 10.1038/s41477-024-01773-1



