Researchers Optimize TnpB as a More Efficient Gene Editing Tool

Summary Researchers at the University of Zurich have optimized the small protein TnpB to enhance gene editing efficiency, achieving up to 75.3% success in mouse models. This advancement could lead to effective treatments for genetic diseases, including familial hypercholesterolemia, by targeting cholesterol-regulating genes.

Key Takeaways Optimized TnpB proteins show a 4.4-fold increase in gene editing efficiency compared to their original form. The modified TnpB system demonstrated effective gene editing in mouse livers and brains, with efficiencies up to 75.3%. Potential applications include treating familial hypercholesterolemia, significantly reducing cholesterol levels in affected mice.

CRISPR-Cas systems, which consist of protein and RNA components, originally developed as a natural defense mechanism of bacteria to fend off intruding viruses. Over the last decade, re-engineering these so-called “gene scissors” has revolutionized genetic engineering in science and medicine. The tools can be programmed to find a specific location in our DNA and edit the genetic information in a precise manner. For example, a disease-causing mutation in the DNA can be reverted to its healthy state.





It was recently discovered that Cas proteins evolved from much smaller proteins, with TnpB being the progenitor of Cas12. Since the large size of Cas proteins creates challenges when trying to deliver them to the right cells in the body, recent studies tried to use their smaller evolutionary progenitors as a genome editing tool. The problem with these small alternatives is that they function less efficiently.

This hurdle has now been tackled by a research team headed by Gerald Schwank from the Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Zurich (UZH) together with colleagues from the ETH Zurich. “By engineering the small but powerful protein TnpB, we were able to design a variant that shows a 4.4-fold increase in efficiency of modifying DNA – making it more effective as a gene editing tool,” says Schwank.





TnpB proteins are found in a variety of bacteria and archaea. The TnpB studied by the researchers comes from the bacterium Deinococcus radiodurans. This microbe survives cold, dehydration, vacuum and acid, and is one of the most radiation-resistant organisms known to humans. The compact TnpB protein has previously been shown to work for genome editing in human cells, albeit with low efficiency and limited targeting ability due to its recognition requirements when binding DNA.