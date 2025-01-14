Study Identifies Hundreds of Genes Linked to Depression Risk

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

Summary A landmark study analyzing data from over five million individuals across 29 countries uncovered 700 genetic variants linked to depression, with 100 identified exclusively due to diverse ethnic inclusion. The findings enhance risk prediction and offer new treatment targets. This inclusive approach addresses prior research biases focused on European populations. Key Takeaways Global Genetic Insights: Study identified 700 genetic variants linked to depression, with 100 found exclusively in non-European populations. Targeting Brain Regions: Genetic variants were tied to neurons in brain areas controlling emotions, suggesting new treatment pathways. Potential Drug Repurposing: Existing drugs like pregabalin and modafinil show promise for depression treatment but require further trials.





New genetic risk factors for depression have been identified across all major global populations for the first time, allowing scientists to predict risk of depression regardless of ethnicity.





The world’s largest and most diverse genetic study ever into major depression has revealed nearly 300 previously unknown genetic links to the condition, experts say.





100 of the newly discovered genetic variations – small differences in the DNA sequence that makes up a gene – were identified due to the inclusion of people of African, East Asian, Hispanic and South Asian descent, the study found.





Previous research into the genetics of depression has focused primarily on white populations that originally descended from people living in Europe. Therapies developed using genetic approaches may therefore not be effective in other ethnicities, widening existing health inequalities.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

Each single genetic variant has a very small effect on the overall risk of developing depression. If a person has multiple variants, these small effects can add up, increasing their risk.





The research team were able to more accurately predict an individual’s risk of depression by taking into account the newly identified variants.





The international team of scientists, led by the University of Edinburgh and King’s College London, looked at anonymised genetic data from more than five million people in 29 countries worldwide. One in four individuals included in the study were from non-European ancestries.





Researchers identified a total of 700 variations in the genetic code of individuals linked to the development of depression, almost half of which had never been associated with the condition before, implicating 308 specific genes.





The identified genetic variants were linked to neurons - a type of brain cell - across multiple brain regions, including areas which control emotion.





The findings offer new insight into depression’s impact on the brain and present possible new targets for treatment, experts say.





The research team highlight the existing drugs pregabalin and modafinil – used to treat chronic pain and the sleeping condition narcolepsy, respectively – which could potentially be repurposed for the treatment of depression, based on the study findings.





However, the team caution that further studies and clinical trials are needed to explore the potential of the drugs in patients with depression.





The research team from the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium involved scientists from all continents, including studies from South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, the USA, Australia, Taiwan and China.





Professor Andrew McIntosh, study co-lead, from the University of Edinburgh’s Centre for Clinical Brain Sciences, said: “There are huge gaps in our understanding of clinical depression that limit opportunities to improve outcomes for those affected. Larger and more globally representative studies are vital to provide the insights needed to develop new and better therapies, and prevent illness in those at higher risk of developing the condition.”





Professor Cathryn Lewis, study co-lead, from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King’s College London, said: “Depression is a highly prevalent disorder and we still have a lot to learn about its biological underpinnings. Our study identifies hundreds of additional genetic variants that play a role in depression. These findings show depression is highly polygenic and open up downstream pathways to translate these findings into better care for people with depression.”





Reference: Adams MJ, Streit F, Meng X, et al. Trans-ancestry genome-wide study of depression identifies 697 associations implicating cell types and pharmacotherapies. Cell. 2025 doi: 10.1016/j.cell.2024.12.002



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.