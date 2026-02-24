The Brain Has More Defenses Than We Thought

Read time: 1 minute

VIB and Ghent University researchers have identified and characterized a previously unknown cellular barrier in the brain, which sheds new light on how the brain is protected from the rest of the body. In a study published in Nature Neuroscience, the scientists also reveal a new pathway by which the immune system can impact the brain.





The brain is protected from the rest of the body by multiple barriers that maintain a stable, tightly regulated environment and defend it against harmful substances and pathogens. The most well-known of these barriers is the blood-brain barrier but another critical interface is the choroid plexus, a small structure found within the brain's fluid-filled spaces, which produces cerebrospinal fluid. However, despite its importance, scientists know surprisingly little about the choroid plexus’ detailed cellular structure and how it protects the brain.

A new line of defense for the brain

Researchers from the Vandenbroucke lab at the VIB-UGent Center for Inflammation Research set out to unravel this puzzle. Using advanced gene sequencing techniques and high-resolution microscopy, the research team identified a unique population of cells located at the base of the choroid plexus that they coined the base barrier cells. These cells are linked together by tight junctions, molecular rivets that effectively form a seal. This barrier provides a functional compartmentalization of the choroid plexus, the brain, and the cerebrospinal fluid.

A dynamic barrier vulnerable to disease

The team’s work shows that this barrier is not static. Under healthy conditions, it effectively limits the movement of even small molecules from the choroid plexus’ blood-rich core into the surrounding cerebrospinal fluid and brain tissue. However, during systemic inflammation, such as that caused by a severe infection, the barrier becomes compromised. ​





The base barrier cells emerge early in development and are maintained throughout life. Importantly, the researchers confirmed that these cells are present not only in mouse brains but also in human brains, making the findings highly relevant to human health and disease. ​





This discovery opens new avenues for investigating neurological conditions and neuroinflammation, and may lead to novel therapeutic strategies aimed at strengthening this gatekeeper barrier.





Reference: Verhaege D, De Nolf C, Van Acker L, et al. Base barrier cells provide compartmentalization of choroid plexus, brain and CSF. Nat Neurosci. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41593-025-02188-7





