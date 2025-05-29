The Secret Gene Behind Your Cat’s Purr and Sass

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Domestic cats (Felis catus) are unique among felids in their social nature and ability to communicate both with other cats and humans. Despite their long history as human companions, relatively little is known about the genetic factors influencing cat behavior compared to other mammals.





Researchers at Kyoto University’s Wildlife Research Center have examined the relationship between the androgen receptor gene and behavioral traits such as purring and vocalization in domestic cats. Although the precise role of purring is not fully understood, it is considered important for feline communication and survival.





Androgen receptor gene

A gene that encodes a protein responsible for detecting and responding to androgens, a group of hormones that regulate development and behavior in many animals, including traits linked to vocalization and aggression.





The study involved behavioral assessments of 280 spayed or neutered mixed-breed cats living in owner households across Japan. DNA samples were collected and the androgen receptor gene was analyzed. Results were compared with genetic data from 11 other species within the Felidae family.





Felidae The biological family that includes all species of cats, from domestic cats to lions and tigers.





Cats possessing a short-type variant of the androgen receptor gene showed higher purring scores according to owner reports than cats with a long-type variant. Male cats with the short-type gene also exhibited increased vocalizations directed toward humans. In female cats, this gene variant was associated with greater aggression toward unfamiliar individuals.





The findings suggest that vocal communication may have decreased importance for pure-breed cats, which are more likely to carry the long-type gene, compared to mixed-breed cats. Many of the mixed-breed cats in the study were rescues and exhibited higher vocal activity, which may be related to their genetic background.





Comparisons with wild relatives showed that species closely related to domestic cats, such as the leopard cat and fishing cat, only possessed the short-type gene. Domestic cats, by contrast, have developed longer variants not present in other felids. This pattern may reflect genetic changes linked to domestication and selective breeding.





Understanding these genetic associations could assist in predicting behavioral tendencies in cats and support more tailored care approaches to improve animal welfare. The research team plans to expand their studies to include other felid species.





