This Gene Makes Animals Stop Smelling Food After Reproduction

Read time: 2 minutes

Imagine suddenly losing your ability to smell certain foods; no longer sensing the aroma of fresh bread or ripe fruit. This is what happens to roundworms when they stop reproducing. They can still move and function normally, but they lose their ability to detect certain food odors that once led them to their meals. Their own genes have essentially betrayed them.





Researchers at Nagoya University have found the gene that causes this sensory decline. Published in Aging Cell, this is believed to be the first time scientists have identified a gene that actively shuts down food-odor detection in aging animals.





For decades scientists believed that aging happened mainly through accumulated damage. The idea that genes actively program specific decline rather than gradual deterioration is relatively new and controversial. Since similar genes exist in mammals, scientists can now study if they cause age-related decline in other animals, including humans.

What happens on day five?

Caenorhabditis elegans is a microscopic roundworm about one millimeter long that lives for only two to three weeks. These transparent worms reach adulthood in three days, reproduce for several days, and then age and die naturally. Their short lifespan allows scientists to study aging processes in weeks rather than years.





"Day five is right after roundworms finish reproducing and have already passed their genes to the next generation. At this time these worms normally experience a sharp decline in their ability to sense diacetyl, an odor released by their bacterial food source,” Kentaro Noma, senior author and associate professor at Nagoya University Graduate School of Science, said.

Why would an animal’s genes work against it?

Why does this harmful gene exist? There are two possibilities. Either natural selection simply cannot remove it because it acts after reproduction, or it actively evolved because the decline benefits the population by reducing competition for resources.





Evolution works by getting rid of genes that prevent organisms from reproducing. But once reproduction happens, any genes, even harmful ones, have already been passed to the next generation. This is why genes that cause decline after reproduction can persist; their negative effects appear too late for evolution to remove them.





However, the researchers propose a different explanation. The decline in food-seeking behavior after reproduction ends could benefit the population by reducing competition between older and younger animals for resources. If true, this active genetic program may have evolved to help offspring survive in a competitive environment.





While most aging research has focused on how damage accumulates over time, this study identifies a gene that actively causes a specific behavioral decline in roundworms. Whether similar programmed mechanisms contribute to human aging remains an open question.





“Similar genes (nuclear hormone receptors) exist in mammals, and there are hints they might play related roles in aging, but no clear parallel finding has been established in humans or other mammals yet. This is why this study is important; it provides a model that could guide future research in other species,” Professor Noma noted.





Reference: Yokosawa R, Noma K. A nuclear hormone receptor NHR-76 induces Age-dependent chemotaxis decline in C. elegans. Aging Cell. 2025;24(12):e70277. doi: 10.1111/acel.70277



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.