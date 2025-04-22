Trees Get Genetic Boost with New CRISPR Technique

Summary Researchers have developed a CRISPR technique that allows gene editing in trees like poplar without integrating foreign DNA, overcoming regulatory hurdles. This method uses transient transformation, ensuring no permanent DNA alterations, and could accelerate sustainable, climate-resilient tree production. Key Takeaways New CRISPR method enables temporary genetic edits in trees.

Technique avoids integration of foreign DNA, reducing regulatory issues.

This approach could accelerate the deployment of bioeconomy-benefiting trees.





Gene editing tools like CRISPR are revolutionizing plant science by allowing precise and targeted improvements to plant traits, such as wood quality, disease resistance, or drought tolerance. However, in many cases, the gene-editing ‘machinery’ is permanently integrated into the plant's DNA, creating regulatory obstacles to using the plants.





In annual crops like maize or rice, this problem is often solved by crossing plants to remove the foreign DNA. But trees like poplar take years to reach maturity, rendering this approach slow and possibly leading to the loss of desirable traits. Now, researchers led by Prof. Wout Boerjan (VIB-UGent) have developed a new method that prevents this issue.

A temporary CRISPR visit

Instead of integrating the CRISPR system into the plant's genome, the researchers used a technique called transient transformation. Using Agrobacterium tumefaciens — a bacterium commonly used in plant biotechnology — they introduced the CRISPR molecules into poplar cells, where they temporarily performed genetic edits without becoming part of the tree’s DNA.

“The key innovation,” says Prof. Boerjan, “is that the gene-editing tool does its job and then disappears without leaving a genetic trace behind.”

To ensure that no CRISPR traces remained, the team used an advanced technique called long-read whole-genome sequencing, which scans the entire genome for even the smallest fragments of foreign DNA.

Dr. Lennart Hoengenaert (VIB-UGent), first author of the study, reports that nearly half of the regenerated poplar shoots were completely free of foreign DNA. “This is crucial,” he explains, “because it brings these gene-edited trees closer to being treated like conventionally bred plants under upcoming European regulations.”

Toward a stronger bioeconomy

“This method offers a clear and practical path to creating trees that are more sustainable, climate-resilient, and easier to regulate,” says Prof. Boerjan. “It could accelerate the deployment of genetically enhanced trees, with benefits for both the environment and the bio-based economy.”

Reference: Hoengenaert L, Anders C, Van Doorsselaere J, Vanholme R, Boerjan W. Transgene‐free genome editing in poplar. New Phytologist. 2025:nph.20415. doi: 10.1111/nph.20415



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.