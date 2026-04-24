Vitamin D Benefits for Diabetes Depend on Your Genes

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The biological response to vitamin D is not universal, a fact that may explain years of inconsistent clinical trial results.

By analyzing data from a previous study, scientists at Tufts University found that a single variation in the vitamin D receptor gene determines whether supplementation successfully halts the progression from prediabetes to type 2 diabetes.

Prediabetes and the potential of vitamin D

Over 115 million people in the US live with prediabetes—a condition that occurs when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough for a type 2 diabetes diagnosis. If left unmanaged, prediabetes often leads to serious long-term complications.

Researchers have started to look to vitamin D as a potential shield. The pancreas contains vitamin D receptors that influence how our bodies secrete insulin and regulate blood sugar; however, the connection to diabetes has been difficult to prove.

Previous large-scale trials, including the Vitamin D and Type 2 Diabetes (D2d) study, failed to show a clear benefit for everyone. While high blood levels of 25-hydroxyvitamin D—40–50 ng/mL or higher—correlated with lower type 2 diabetes risk, administering the same supplement dose to all participants yielded mixed results.

“The D2d results raised an important question: Could vitamin D still benefit some people?” said lead author of the new work Dr. Bess Dawson-Hughes, a senior scientist at Tufts University.

“Diabetes has so many serious complications that develop slowly over the years. If we can delay the time period that an individual will spend living with diabetes, we can stop some of those harmful side effects or lessen their severity,” explained Dawson-Hughes.

The new study aimed to determine if common genetic variations in the vitamin D receptor could explain why some people respond to supplements while others do not.

How genetic variations influence vitamin D effectiveness

The team analyzed data from 2,098 participants from the original D2d clinical trial. They looked at three specific genetic variations in the vitamin D receptor: ApaI, BsmI, and FokI. Participants were given either a daily dose of 4,000 IU of vitamin D3 or a placebo. By analyzing the DNA of these individuals, the team could track how different genotypes influenced the supplement’s effectiveness.

When looking at the ApaI variation, only participants with a C allele showed a benefit from vitamin D supplementation. Participants with the AC or CC genotypes saw a 19% reduction in diabetes risk when taking the supplement compared to the placebo.

ApaI alleles Genetic variations often involve single changes in the DNA code, known as alleles. In the case of the ApaI polymorphism, there are two possible versions: A and C. As we inherit one version from each parent, individuals end up with one of three combinations, or genotypes: AA: Inherited the A variant from both parents.

AC: Inherited one of each.

CC: Inherited the C variant from both parents.

However, the findings also revealed a group of non-responders; those with the AA genotype (~30% of the study population) received no measurable benefit from the supplement. Their risk remained the same regardless of the dose.

The other variations, BsmI and FokI, showed no significant interaction with the treatment.

The future of personalized vitamin D supplementation

These results move the field toward precision nutrition, where medical guidance is tailored to an individual’s DNA. Instead of universal recommendations, a simple, inexpensive genetic test could identify who is most likely to benefit from vitamin D.

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“The findings may represent an important step toward developing a personalized approach to lowering the risk of developing type 2 diabetes among high-risk adults,” said senior author Dr. Anastassios Pittas, a professor of medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine, and chief of endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism at Tufts Medical Center.

“Part of what makes vitamin D appealing as a potential preventive tool is that it is inexpensive, widely available, and easy for people to take,” he added.

However, this was a post-hoc analysis, which means the findings are hypothesis-generating and require validation in future clinical trials. Safety is also a concern, as the 4,000 IU dose used in the study is significantly higher than the standard daily recommendation of 600–800 IU. Excessive vitamin D intake can lead to health issues, including an increased risk of falls and fractures in older adults.

Future research should explore the specific mechanisms of how the ApaI variation alters receptor function or vitamin metabolism.

“Our findings suggest we may eventually be able to identify which patients with prediabetes are most likely to benefit from additional vitamin D supplementation,” said Dawson-Hughes. “In principle, this could involve a single, relatively inexpensive genetic test.”

Reference: Dawson-Hughes B, Huggins GS, Nelson J, Vickery E, Powers SN, Pittas AG. Vitamin D receptor polymorphisms and the effect of vitamin D supplementation on diabetes risk among adults with prediabetes. JAMA Netw Open. 2026;9(4):e267332. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2026.7332

This article is a rework of a press release issued by Tufts University. Material has been edited for length and content.