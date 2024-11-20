War Trauma Linked to Lifelong DNA Methylation Impacts

Summary A University of Surrey-led study reveals war-induced DNA methylation changes in Syrian refugee children, linked to neurotransmission and stress responses. Girls displayed stronger epigenetic impacts, highlighting their vulnerability. Part of the BIOPATH project, this groundbreaking research underscores war’s biological toll, affecting mental health and development on a molecular level. Key Takeaways War exposure leads to DNA methylation changes affecting stress response and brain development in children. Girls are more biologically impacted by trauma, showing stronger DNA methylation changes than boys. The findings provide new insights into how war uniquely affects children’s mental and biological health.





Children living in war-torn countries not only suffer from poor mental health outcomes, but war may cause adverse biological changes at the DNA level, which could have lifelong health impacts, according to a ground-breaking study from the University of Surrey.





In the first study of its kind, the research team collected saliva samples from 1,507 Syrian refugee children, aged 6 to 19, living in informal settlements in Lebanon. They analysed DNA methylation (DNAm), an epigenetic process where chemical tags are added to DNA at various sites in the genome (the complete set of genes). These DNAm changes can turn genes on or off without changing the DNA code.





Questionnaires, completed by both the children and their caregivers, were used to measure exposure to the war-related events experienced by the child.

Surrey – in collaboration with University College London, Institute for Development, Research, Advocacy and Applied Care, Lebanon, St Georges University Lebanon, and a leading international NGO – found that children who had been exposed to war events showed DNA m changes at several sites and regions in the genome. Some of these changes were linked to genes involved in critical functions like neurotransmission (how nerve cells communicate) and intracellular transport (how materials move within cells).





These specific changes are not known to be present in other forms of trauma, like poverty or bullying, suggesting that war may trigger unique biological responses in the body.





This research is funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).