Why a Promising Schizophrenia Drug May Never Work for Some Patients

Read time: 3 minutes

For some families, an inherited genetic mutation makes the latest schizophrenia drugs useless.





By studying a variant found in an Indian family, researchers at Flinders University showed how a single amino acid change locks a critical brain receptor shut. The findings suggest that “one-size-fits-all” drug development may not work for this complex condition.

Why TAAR1 matters in schizophrenia

Schizophrenia affects ~23 million people across the globe. In the past, medications have focused on blocking dopamine receptors in the brain; however, while these drugs help manage hallucinations and delusions, they often cause heavy side effects or fail to improve memory and social withdrawal.





Scientists have recently turned to trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) for a better way to treat the condition without these drawbacks. Unlike traditional drugs that shut down dopamine signals, TAAR1 acts like a volume knob, fine-tuning the brain's activity to keep dopamine levels in a healthy balance.





Pharmaceutical companies have invested heavily in drugs, such as ulotaront, that target this receptor. However, recent clinical trials for ulotaront did not meet expectations, leaving researchers asking if genetic differences between patients are to blame.





Genetic variations in TAAR1 were largely ignored until a study found a specific change called the C182F variant. This variant appeared in an Indian family where a mother and two of her children had schizophrenia. Unaffected family members did not carry the mutation.





Although this finding suggested a link between the broken receptor and the illness, nobody had tested how the mutation changed the receptor's behavior.

The new study aimed to see if the variant physically breaks the receptor, blocking drug activity.

How a genetic mutation silences schizophrenia drug response

The team used cells to model three different genetic states: normal, homozygous (two mutant copies), and heterozygous (one mutant copy). They measured the receptor's signals using a bioluminescent test that tracks a molecule called cAMP in real time. They then challenged the cells with natural brain chemicals and the drug candidate ulotaront. To see what was happening inside the receptor, they ran simulations that tracked every atom’s movement for 500 nanoseconds.





The results showed a total loss of function in the homozygous state. The receptor did not respond to any of the tested compounds, even at high concentrations.





The simulations showed that the mutation destroyed a “tent pole” bond that usually holds the receptor open. Without this bond, the receptor collapses and forms a cluster of amino acids that physically blocks the entry point for drugs. Phenylalanine 182 swings upward to join two other amino acids, F165 and Y172, creating a physical wall that blocks the binding pocket.





“The phenylalanine does not just break the disulfide bond. It actively reorganizes the receptor architecture to block the binding site,” said corresponding author Dr. Pramod C. Nair, a senior research fellow at Flinders University. “The receptor essentially locks itself into a closed conformation.”





The study found that the mutation reduces the amount of receptor protein reaching the cell surface by ~40%, leaving fewer targets for medication to find.





Cells with only one copy of the mutation kept ~50% of their activity, showing that the mutation does not damage the healthy receptors.





“What struck us most was the totality of the effect,” said first author Britto Shajan, a doctoral candidate at Flinders University. “The receptor did not simply become less sensitive. It became completely unresponsive to every compound we tested, whether natural trace amines or clinical drug candidates.”

Improving schizophrenia drug trials with genetic screening

These findings suggest that patients with this rare variant are unlikely to benefit from new schizophrenia drugs. Since the mutation is more common in South Asian populations, it could explain some of the mixed results seen in global clinical trials.





Advertisement

“As TAAR1-targeted therapies advance toward the clinic, we need to consider whether genetic screening might identify patients unlikely to respond,” said Nair.





Future work will look at whether this mutation also affects the Gq protein pathway, another way the receptor may send signals to the brain.





The team also plans to investigate what happens to the remaining unpaired amino acids after the mutation breaks the receptor's structure.





“We want to understand whether the free cysteine at position 96 might pair with other cysteines during protein folding, creating entirely new structural problems. That could explain some of the trafficking defects we observed,” said Shajan.





“This is one variant among dozens we have identified,” Nair added. “Each represents both a window into disease mechanisms and a potential obstacle to therapeutic success.”

Reference: Shajan B, Vaghasiya U, Bastiampillai T, Gregory KJ, Hellyer SD, Nair PC. Functional implications of the C182F TAAR1 variant identified in patients with schizophrenia. Genom Psychiatry. 2026:1–7. doi: 10.61373/gp026r.0006

This article is a rework of a press release issued by Genomic Press. Material has been edited for length and content.