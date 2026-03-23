Your Brain Doesn’t Age Evenly, Epigenetic Atlas Reveals

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Researchers from the Salk Institute have created the most detailed single-cell atlas to date of the epigenetic changes that occur with age.

Brain aging is complex

Neurodegenerative diseases—which include demyelinating diseases, Parkinsonism-type diseases, and dementia-type diseases—affect more than 57 million people worldwide, with this number expected to double every 20 years.





Age is generally the most important risk factor for neurodegenerative diseases, but the mechanisms behind how aging influences disease progression are unclear.





“One reason is that the brain is incredibly complex, containing many distinct cell types that may age in very different ways,” Dr. Joseph Ecker, a professor at the Salk Institute and co-corresponding author of the new study, told Technology Networks.





Aging can be characterized by molecular hallmarks; of these, chronic inflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction, genomic instability, loss of proteostasis, and epigenetic changes have all been associated with neurodegenerative disease pathology.

How aging reshapes the brain at the single-cell level

Previous studies into the molecular mechanisms behind brain aging used bulk analysis of brain cells, which loses cell-type specificity, or focused on the contributions of a specific aging hallmark.





The new atlas, however, captures how the mouse brain ages across cell types and brain regions, and reveals how DNA methylation, genome structure, and gene activity change over time.





“By integrating single-cell DNA methylation, chromatin architecture, and spatial transcriptomics, we can begin to see how the regulatory landscape of the genome evolves with age and which cells are most vulnerable,” Ecker explained.





Nearly 900,000 cells were captured using spatial transcriptomics analysis, and over 200,000 single cells were profiled for methylation and chromatin conformation to build the atlas, which represents 36 distinct brain cell types and 8 brain regions.





“One important question was whether different brain regions age at a different pace, since we know certain capacities, such as working memory, tend to degrade faster as we age,” added Dr. Margarita Behrens, a research professor at the Salk Institute and co-corresponding author of the paper.

Aging insights from the atlas

Ecker, Behrens, and their colleagues have already gleaned new insights into brain aging from their atlas.





“What surprised us most was how uneven aging is across the brain. Even when looking at the same cell type, aging signatures could vary substantially depending on where those cells were located,” Ecker said. “For instance, excitatory neurons in the dentate gyrus showed much stronger aging signals in the anterior hippocampus than in the posterior hippocampus.”





This finding highlights the variability in how aging affects cells and emphasizes the influence of anatomical context.





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“This could be related to connected regions aging at a similar pace, but this has to be further defined,” noted Behrens.





The interconnected nature of brain regions is particularly notable in conditions like Parkinson’s disease, explained Behrens. “The death of one group of neurons spirals into an entire circuit malfunctioning, and then the tremors and cognitive effects we see in patients.”





Understanding how distinct cell types in specific regions of the brain influence aging and neurodegenerative disease brings more granular knowledge that may expand the landscape of potential therapies.

More than neurons

Traditionally, neurodegeneration has been viewed as “neuron-centric”, but recently, research has shifted to focus on how glial cells—non-neuronal cells that support and protect neurons—shape neuronal vulnerability to aging.





“We were also struck by how strongly some glial populations changed with age,” said Ecker. “Cells such as oligodendrocytes and their progenitors showed extensive epigenetic remodeling, reinforcing the idea that glial biology is central to brain aging.”

New biomarkers of aging

“One of the unexpected findings in our study was a strengthening of topological domain boundaries during aging, along with increased accessibility at CTCF binding sites,” said Ecker.





Topologically associating domain (TAD) boundaries are critical for normal genome function—they separate the genome into chromatin neighborhoods that define where regulatory sequences can interact.

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CTCF protein binding sites are associated with TAD boundaries, with CTCF protein loss resulting in TAD boundary disruption.





“When those boundaries become stronger, they can effectively insulate genes from regulatory elements that normally influence their expression. This means that the three-dimensional folding of the genome itself may change with age,” explained Ecker. “These structural changes could have widespread consequences for gene regulation, particularly for genes that depend on long-range regulatory interactions to maintain proper expression in brain cells.”

“Jumping genes” play a key role in aging

The researchers identified that “jumping genes”, also called transposable elements, change significantly with age.

Transposable elements are repetitive DNA sequences that move around the genome. They are usually tightly regulated by epigenetic mechanisms such as methylation or chromatin remodeling, which keep them silenced. However, with aging, many transposable elements lose methylation, and some become transcriptionally active.





“Their activation can destabilize the genome or trigger innate immune pathways. In the brain, those processes could contribute to inflammation and other hallmarks of cellular aging, potentially linking epigenetic drift to functional decline,” said Ecker.

A reference framework for brain aging research

The researchers also developed a deep learning model that predicts age-related gene expression changes, which will facilitate computational models that explain how epigenetic alterations lead to transcriptional changes.

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The atlas is publicly available online through Amazon Web Services and the Gene Expression Omnibus.





“We hope these tools will help identify the regulatory mechanisms that drive vulnerability in aging brain cells and point toward new therapeutic strategies” - Dr. Joseph Ecker.

The atlas could also be used to understand the cell types or regulatory pathways involved in human brain aging, as well as linking changes to gene regulation with gene expression and chromatin architecture shifts.





“More broadly, we hope it will help reveal why some brain cell populations are particularly vulnerable during aging and how those vulnerabilities contribute to the onset of neurodegenerative diseases,” said Ecker.

Reference: Zeng Q, Wang W, Tian W, et al. Cell-type-specific transposon demethylation and TAD remodeling in aging mouse brain. Cell. 2026. doi: 10.1016/j.cell.2026.02.015

About the interviewees:

Dr. Joseph Ecker is a professor in the Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology Laboratory, director of the Genomic Analysis Laboratory, holds the Salk International Council Chair in genetics, and is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. His current research focuses on genomic and epigenomic regulation in plants and mammals and the application of DNA sequencing technologies for genome-wide analysis of DNA methylation, transcription, and gene function. He was the first to show that the epigenome is highly dynamic in brain cells during the transition from birth to adulthood. Now, he is charting the epigenetic differences between brain cell types to better understand disorders such as schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease.





Dr. Margarita Behrens is a research professor in the Computational Neurobiology Laboratory at the Salk Institute. She is a neuroscientist who studies genes, environmental influences, and the interplay between the two to determine why some individuals develop a neurodevelopmental disorder while others do not. Her research focuses on neural circuit formation and disruption within the prefrontal cortex from late pregnancy through adolescence, using a variety of methods, including epigenetic analysis. Also, as part of a large consortium, Behrens’ lab identifies new subtypes of neurons based on their DNA methylation patterns (epigenetic markers) using a method known as methylation profiling.