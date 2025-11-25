Your Genes May Predict Delirium Years Before It Happens

Read time: 3 minutes

For many years, the biological roots of delirium, a severe and common form of acute brain failure, have been poorly understood.





However, in a recent study, researchers at the University of Edinburgh found that the APOE gene elevates delirium risk independently of dementia and identified new protein factors.

The impact of delirium

Delirium is a sudden, intense state of confusion that impacts around one in four older adults in hospitals. Affected patients face higher death rates, longer stays and a two-to-threefold rise in the risk of developing dementia in the future.





Despite these consequences, scientists know little about why it happens. The biological mechanisms triggering this acute brain failure remain a mystery, stalling progress in developing specific treatments or preventive measures.





Previous studies to find genetic clues were often too small to provide clear answers. Scientists have debated the role of APOE, a gene famous for its link to Alzheimer’s disease; however, it was unclear if APOE directly influenced delirium or if the association was simply a side effect of underlying dementia.

APOE The APOE (Apolipoprotein E) gene provides instructions for making a protein that helps carry cholesterol and other fats in the bloodstream. In the brain, APOE is involved in repairing damaged neurons and maintaining brain health.

To address this, researchers from the University of Edinburgh led the largest genetic analysis of the condition to date. Their goal was to pinpoint specific genetic and protein risk factors and to determine if delirium has a genetic basis separate from dementia.

Identifying the genetics of delirium risk

The team examined DNA from over 1 million individuals from the UK, USA and Finland, across multiple ancestries, to locate genetic variants linked to delirium. They conducted a genome-wide association study and examined blood plasma from nearly 32,000 UK Biobank participants to identify proteins associated with developing delirium up to 16 years later. The researchers used Mendelian randomization to check if these proteins influenced risk rather than just correlating with it.





The analysis identified the APOE gene as a strong risk factor.





While APOE is well known in Alzheimer’s research, this study showed its effect on delirium is evident. Statistical adjustments demonstrated that dementia mediates only 21–29% of this effect, meaning APOE increases delirium susceptibility independently of dementia status.





A multi-trait analysis found five genetic loci shared between delirium and Alzheimer’s, including the CR1 and BIN1 genes.





The proteomic study also highlighted blood biomarkers, including markers of neuronal injury, which can predict delirium risk up to 16 years before diagnosis. High levels of neurofilament light chain, a marker of axonal damage, signaled increased risk.





In contrast, PON3, a protein involved in lipid metabolism, was linked to a lower risk of developing delirium.

Clinical implications for the genetics of delirium

The findings suggest that genetic factors such as APOE ε4, combined with inflammation, make the brain more fragile and less able to withstand the acute stress of surgery or severe illness.

Advertisement





“The study provides the strongest evidence to date that delirium has a genetic component,” said lead author Vasilis Raptis, a doctoral candidate at the University of Edinburgh. “Our next step is to understand how DNA modifications and changes in gene expression in brain cells can lead to delirium.”





The protein PON3 could also become a target for future drugs. PON3 is involved in processing statins, suggesting these common cholesterol medications might influence delirium risk, although current evidence on this is mixed. Checking a patient’s APOE status or protein levels before a planned hospital admission could also help doctors identify and protect those at highest risk.





However, relying on electronic health records means many cases of delirium were likely missed or not recorded, adding noise to the data. Also, despite efforts to include diverse ancestries, the participants were predominantly European.

Future research must include more diverse populations to ensure the findings apply globally.





“The findings shed new light on the biological foundations of delirium, suggesting that brain vulnerability and systemic and nervous system inflammation may all play important roles. This opens new avenues for investigation not just of delirium itself, but also of the poorly understood and very important link between delirium and future risk of dementia,” said corresponding author Dr. Albert Tenesa, a professor of quantitative genetics at the University of Edinburgh.

Reference: Raptis V, Bhak Y, Cannings TI, MacLullich AMJ, Tenesa A. Dissecting the genetic and proteomic risk factors for delirium. Nature Aging. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s43587-025-01018-6

This article is a rework of a press release issued by the University of Edinburgh. Material has been edited for length and content.