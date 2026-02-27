A Blueprint for Resilience: EXPANDIA and the Future of Diagnostics in Low-Resource Settings

Read time: 6 minutes

The global public health landscape is facing a profound challenge: A historic funding crisis threatens to unravel hard-won gains against infectious diseases such as COVID-19, HIV, tuberculosis, and several neglected tropical diseases in low-resource settings. Furthermore, uneven access to modern molecular technologies developed in high-resource regions limits advancements in global public health. To sustain effective public health initiatives, particularly in environments in which external funding is diminishing, countries must fundamentally reassess their approach to healthcare delivery and foster cross-sector and cross-regional partnerships.





The Expanding Access to Sustainable Diagnostics Africa (EXPANDIA) project provides a powerful model for this necessity. Forged in response to the immediate threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, EXPANDIA brought together the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB); molecular technology developers, including New England Biolabs (NEB); and clinical laboratories across various African nations with the goal of promoting technology transfer from the global North to the global South.





This article details the foundational steps involved in this mutually beneficial collaboration, which successfully validated the reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP) technology as a cost-effective alternative to the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for diagnosis and surveillance in resource-limited contexts. We share these steps and lessons learned as a blueprint to inform future intersectional collaborations needed to shape a more resilient future:

1 – Conducting a diagnostic needs assessment with context-specific barriers

ICGEB initiated the EXPANDIA project during the COVID-19 pandemic in response to an acute lack of COVID-19 testing capacity in low-resource regions, particularly within African nations. The project began with a foundational step: understanding the problem. To identify what types of tests were needed, ICGEB and a network of regional laboratories across sub-Saharan Africa initiated a needs assessment to determine local priorities for infectious disease surveillance and diagnosis, and functional requirements for disease testing.





This assessment highlighted the substantial challenges that any new diagnostic technology must overcome. Molecular tools, such as quantitative PCR (qPCR), while highly accurate, rely on access to electricity, specialized laboratory equipment, and staff with specific training. In many African community laboratories, the only standard equipment available is often a light microscope for detection of malaria cases. Access to facilities for nucleic acid extraction or consistent electricity is lacking or inconsistent. These factors rendered many emerging molecular tools inaccessible or unreliable.

2 – Scouting for an appropriate molecular method and development collaborator

Armed with a clearer understanding of the specific requirements of low-resource settings, ICGEB scouted for partners capable of creating tailored nucleic acid amplification tests. Fortuitously, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the molecular reagent developer New England Biolabs was in the process of developing its CLIA-certified laboratory and of commercializing a research-use only colorimetric LAMP test.





ICGEB recognized the significant potential of this technology. Colorimetric LAMP was an ideal fit for the developing world because it was low-cost, fast, and simple. Unlike qPCR, the LAMP method does not require sophisticated apparatus. DNA amplification occurs at a single temperature, simplifying testing done in the field. Moreover, test results are interpreted via a straightforward color change, which is easily detectable without extensive professional training or sophisticated laboratory equipment.

3 – Tailoring the molecular method to region-specific needs

Once colorimetric LAMP was selected, the test needed to be adapted for low-resource clinical settings. NEB’s successful modification required active communication among the tool developers, ICGEB and the African reference laboratories. This collective effort benefitted from two aspects: (1) a dual readout system and (2) saliva-based sample collection.





The dual readout system allowed for assessment by eye using colorimetric readouts, while also permitting more traditional fluorescence detection through dye-based readouts assessed by a PCR thermocycler. This dual capability was vital during initial assay development because the fluorescent readouts streamlined comparison against gold-standard PCR, while also validating the colorimetric read-outs. Only the colorimetric readouts were evaluated in the clinical accuracy trials.





In addition to tailoring the assay, the upstream sample processing procedure was adapted to address region-specific needs. While the initial sample preparation method included nucleic acid extraction from nasopharyngeal swabs, this method of sample preparation is costly and requires access to a biosafety cabinet. To make the assay more suitable for remote areas that can lack reliable electricity, the sample processing procedure was adapted to conduct the test directly on crude saliva.





The preference for a saliva-based sample was informed by NEB’s concerns about limited swab availability based on experience from a prior cross-sectional initiative that aimed to implement COVID-19 testing. During that initiative, the scarcity of swabs was identified as a general limiting factor in COVID-19 testing programs. As an added benefit, saliva samples offered a more comfortable collection method compared to nasopharyngeal swabs.

4 – Validation in local labs

Once the RT-LAMP test and sample processing procedure was designed, ICGEB approached medical laboratories in low-resource countries with preexisting expertise to validate and compare the LAMP process against the gold standard molecular diagnostic, qPCR, in real-world clinical settings.





During this first phase, labs in Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Cameroon, and Italy assayed around 1500 samples with an RNA extraction step on nasopharyngeal swabs. A second phase expanded this trial to community labs in Ethiopia, Angola, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Senegal, and Sudan, which assayed around 2700 specimens. In parallel, labs from the first phase validated the assay on crude saliva without the RNA extraction step, with only a slight drop in sensitivity.





Together, these studies validated that in local contexts, LAMP-based methods are almost as sensitive as PCR, achieving sensitivity as high as 90%. Testing in Ethiopia across 10 community labs proved that this technology can be moved from central reference labs to the periphery, where viral outbreaks often occur.

These local clinical trials provided critical feedback to the industry and government partners—not only about test sensitivity, but also about the tests comparative feasibility and reliability in realistic contexts. For instance, the clinical labs reported that LAMP tests were reliable during power outages that interrupted qPCR. Since power outages are frequent at regional clinics, this was a major operational advantage. A power outage on a qPCR thermocycler could ruin entire plates of samples, whereas the single-temperature heating mechanism enabling the LAMP reaction often did not lead to sample loss.

5 – Achieving regional regulatory approval

Following clinical validation, the next step was regulatory approval. This proved to be a significant challenge for the program. Since NEB is not a diagnostic company, it had not sought US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) validation for the RT-LAMP kit for general clinical diagnostic purposes. However, a lack of FDA validation created barriers to regulatory approval in the respective resource limited countries. Many countries represented in the project had automatic approval systems for FDA-approved tests; however, their regional regulatory approval processes were often highly challenging to navigate and were sometimes compounded by instability in regional leadership and regimes. Despite these barriers, several African countries have successfully applied for national regulatory approval and registration to utilize LAMP for detection of SARS-CoV-2, which will open the way to the adoption of LAMP-based tests for other viral diseases.

6 – Scaling access through capacity building and training

Even after validation, the ongoing access to, and use of, molecular diagnostics faces two main hurdles: cost and training. To address the high cost and cold-chain shipping requirements associated with commercially manufactured diagnostic kits, the EXPANDIA project is actively investing in research efforts to enable the local or in-house production of the enzymes needed for LAMP tests.





Furthermore, training is paramount. The collaboration organized practical, in-person workshops, such as one held in Addis Ababa, to introduce the technology to the network members. These workshops included testing both saliva and nasopharyngeal samples by LAMP, alongside demonstrations of real-time PCR and cell culture activities. This hands-on approach helped overcome practical bottlenecks. Following the initial phase, countries that participated in the initial phase of the project served as mentors to countries in later phases, assisting them in system setup and sharing practical lessons learned, providing a necessary springboard for accelerated expansion. Reference laboratories involved in the validation are now disseminating training to peripheral community laboratories and staff.

Safeguarding advancements in infectious disease control

Safeguarding advancements in infectious disease control requires that all regions have access to robust public health infrastructure and to effective molecular technologies. However, between 2021 and 2025 global resources allocated to health development assistance have fallen dramatically, from a peak of 80.3 billion dollars in 2021, to less than half that in 2025.





Particularly in the current environment, lower resource countries must fundamentally reassess their approaches to funding and delivering healthcare if they are to sustain effective public health initiatives. A central component of this reevaluation involves fostering cross-sector and cross-regional partnerships intended to ensure that emerging health technologies can be sustainably and reliably used in lower-resource regions.





Buoyed by the success of the COVID-19 diagnostic, the EXPANDIA project is now transitioning from addressing one disease to enhancing regional resilience against multiple high-priority pathogens, including Dengue, Zika, Chikungunya, and Yellow Fever. Along with designing LAMP tests for new viruses, African partners are collaborating with ICGEB on the sequencing of these arboviruses to gather foundational data necessary for devising long-term strategies for prevention, treatment, and potential vaccination. Through this project, we aim to demonstrate that cross-sector collaborations empowering local institutions offer a simple, effective path to containing infections globally.