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Could Your Gut Help Predict Heart Failure Risk?

New research shows gut microbiome biomarkers provide meaningful risk insights beyond standard heart failure models.

Article  
Published: April 16, 2026 
Kate Parks
 speaking with 
Toru Suzuki, PhD
Edited by 
Izzy Hirst
A model of a human heart sits in front of a doctor writing on a clipboard.
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Heart failure remains one of the most challenging cardiovascular syndromes to manage, not least because it rarely occurs in isolation.


As global populations age, clinicians are caring for increasing numbers of patients whose heart failure is shaped by a web of interacting comorbidities that extend well beyond the heart itself. This complexity has exposed the limitations of existing risk models, which often struggle to explain why outcomes vary, even among patients receiving optimal therapy.


Toru Suzuki, professor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Leicester, has long focused on understanding heart failure as a systemic condition. His team’s recent work, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology and funded by the British Heart Foundation, introduces the gut microbiome as a measurable contributor to adverse outcomes in heart failure.

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In this interview, Suzuki explains why more refined risk stratification is still needed, how gut-derived biomarkers add new predictive value, and what these findings could mean for future clinical decision-making.

Multimorbidity complicates heart failure risk prediction

Why is improved risk stratification still needed in heart failure?

Heart failure is most frequently diagnosed in older adults, a population in whom multiple chronic conditions are common. In practice, this means that outcomes attributed to heart failure are often influenced by a constellation of systemic disorders, ranging from metabolic disease and organ dysfunction to frailty and nutritional deficiencies.


Suzuki stresses that heart failure cannot be accurately assessed without accounting for this broader physiological landscape. In elderly patients, the primary cardiac condition is often accompanied by diabetes, thyroid disease, obesity, sarcopenia, kidney dysfunction, lung disease, or sleep-disordered breathing, among other factors. Each of these comorbidities may independently contribute to mortality or hospitalization risk.


The challenge, he explains, lies in disentangling these overlapping influences in a way that meaningfully informs management. His group’s work addresses this gap by quantifying, for the first time, the specific contribution of the gut microbiome within the broader context of multimorbidity.

“Delineating the relative contribution of co-morbid conditions to risk of death or rehospitalization is needed for appropriate management of heart failure.” — Prof. Toru Suzuki.

Why multimorbidity must be central to heart failure risk models:

  • Heart failure commonly coexists with multiple age-related systemic conditions
  • Traditional models struggle to separate cardiac risk from non-cardiac drivers
  • Quantifying individual contributors is essential for appropriate management

Expanding risk models with gut-derived biomarkers

How does the inclusion of gut-derived biomarkers improve on existing heart failure risk models?

Most established heart failure risk tools are built around clinical characteristics and conventional laboratory parameters. While valuable, these models largely ignore biological pathways outside the cardiovascular system that can influence outcomes over time.


Suzuki explains that his team’s investigation adds a missing dimension by incorporating gut-derived biomarkers, reflecting metabolic activity driven by the intestinal microbiome. By adding this new layer, the model captures a portion of risk that had previously gone unmeasured, helping to explain adverse outcomes that remain unexplained by standard assessments alone.

“Available heart failure risk models have mainly addressed the contribution of clinical features and conventional blood tests, but our investigation now adds the contribution of the gut-derived biomarkers, which has not been known until now.” — Prof. Toru Suzuki.

How gut biomarkers add predictive power in heart failure risk assessment:

  • Conventional models overlook gut-mediated biological pathways
  • Gut-derived biomarkers independently contribute to adverse outcome risk
  • The microbiome accounts for just under 10% of total risk in the model

Residual risk and its significance for clinical decision-making

How could the new algorithm influence clinical decision-making in heart failure?

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Suzuki explains that the current algorithm is “the first step to understanding the contribution of the gut to heart failure outcomes,” with the hope that it will be applied to clinical decision making and risk stratification.


Previous work from his group has shown that standard heart failure medications do not alter the gut microbiome, suggesting that conventional treatment leaves a residual risk. This could potentially explain why some patients continue to experience deterioration despite receiving seemingly optimal care.


The longer-term goal, Suzuki says, is to identify interventions to reduce the risk from the gut microbiome.

“Previous investigations by ourselves have shown that conventional therapy for heart failure do not affect the gut microbiome, which suggests that there is residual risk even after optimal medical treatment.” — Prof. Toru Suzuki.

The importance of using microbiome risk signals in future heart failure care:

  • Residual risk remains despite optimal medical therapy
  • Gut-related pathways represent an unmet therapeutic target
  • Risk stratification may guide future intervention development

Barriers to clinical adoption of microbiome-based algorithms

What are the main barriers to implementing this type of algorithm in routine care?

At present, the most significant obstacle to routine clinical use is logistical rather than conceptual. The gut-derived biomarkers included in the algorithm are not part of standard blood testing panels currently available in most healthcare systems.


Suzuki emphasizes that this limitation reflects the early stage of translation rather than a fundamental flaw in the approach. As analytical methods evolve and testing becomes more accessible, he anticipates that these biomarkers could be incorporated alongside existing laboratory measures.


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Once available, such testing would allow clinicians to perform a more comprehensive and additive assessment of heart failure risk, without disrupting established diagnostic workflows.

 

What must change for routine use of microbiome risk tools:

  • Current biomarker assays are not yet part of standard testing
  • Future availability could enable additive risk assessment
  • Integration would complement existing clinical workflows

Diet, the microbiome, and the next phase of research

Are there any current plans to further study the extent to which diet can impact microbiome-related heart failure risk?

Having established the gut microbiome as a quantifiable contributor to heart failure outcomes, Suzuki’s group is now turning toward the question of modifiability. Diet represents one of the most direct influences on microbial composition and metabolic output, making it a logical next focus.


Future research directions targeting the gut–heart axis:

  • Diet is a key modulator of gut microbiome activity
  • Research is shifting from risk identification to risk reduction
  • Lifestyle-based strategies may complement pharmacological therapy


Heart failure risk stratification is entering a new phase, as clinicians and researchers increasingly recognize the importance of systemic and non-cardiac contributors to outcome risk. Suzuki’s work positions the gut microbiome as a quantifiable and independent factor shaping mortality and rehospitalization in heart failure. While practical barriers currently limit routine implementation, the findings clarify an important source of residual risk that persists despite optimal therapy. Ongoing research into dietary modulation of the microbiome may open new avenues for intervention in the years ahead.

 

Key takeaways:

  • Heart failure must be assessed in the context of multimorbidity
  • Gut-derived biomarkers capture previously unmeasured risk
  • The gut microbiome contributes almost 10% of adverse outcome risk
  • Conventional therapies do not modify microbiome-related pathways
  • Diet is a major focus of ongoing gut–heart research


This content includes text that has been created with the assistance of generative AI and has undergone editorial review before publishing. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

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Meet the Author
A greyscale headshot of Kate Parks
Kate Parks
Science Editor
Kate graduated from Sheffield Hallam University with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences in 2020. During her studies, she developed a passion for science communication and after graduating, began a science blog in order to continue writing about trending science news and topics of interest. She joined the editorial team at Technology Networks in 2021. In her role as science editor Kate supports the publication’s in-house writers, produces scientific content across all communities and works closely with the managing editor to help coordinate commissioned pieces.
Interviewing
A greyscale headshot of Toru Suzuki
Toru Suzuki, PhD
Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine
Professor Toru Suzuki is chair of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Leicester and an honorary consultant cardiologist in the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust’s Glenfield Hospital, which is one of the UK’s and Europe’s main cardiac specialist hospitals.

He has a robust research program as a clinical academic and leads the Cardiovascular Translational Research group and Cardiovascular Biomarker Facility. He is a leading expert in biomarkers with a particular interest in the use of mass spectrometers to investigate proteins and metabolites in large patient cohorts. A recent series of projects he led identified gut microbiome-derived metabolites (including trimethylamine-N-oxide, TMAO) that are critically associated with heart disease and potential new targets for therapeutic intervention.

His laboratory is recognized as one of Europe’s leading cardiovascular biomarker laboratories. He is tasked to deliver the clinical/translational center for the UK Consortium on Metabolic Phenotyping, which positions his lab as the central clinical/translational phenomics center within the national landscape.
Edited By
Isobelle Hirst.
Izzy Hirst
Science Writer
Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). Her undergraduate project focused on the risk of venous thromboembolism in individuals with inflammatory bowel disease. She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy previously worked as an HIV Clinical Care Coordinator, serving as the first point of contact for over 650 patients. She also had the opportunity to write service blog posts and liaise with pharmaceutical representatives. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma.
Related Topic Pages
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