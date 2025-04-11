Endurance Athletes' Gut Microbiomes Defy Traditional Health Expectations

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Elite endurance athletes are often seen as the archetype of health, with bodies finely tuned by rigorous training and optimal nutrition. So, it might come as a surprise that their gut microbiomes appear to be less diverse than those of the average person.



If a rich and varied gut microbiome is regarded as a sign of good health, why would some of the fittest people on the planet host microbial communities that seem to go against that grain?





Research on the gut microbiome has recently surged, with studies linking it to everything from mood regulation to metabolic disease. Exercise has also been shown to influence the composition and function of gut microbes, often with beneficial outcomes. But as scientists dig deeper, it’s becoming clear that the relationship between physical activity and the microbiome is far from straightforward.





To better understand this complexity, Technology Networks spoke with Dr. Frédéric Derbré, an assistant professor at the Rennes 2 University. Derbré recently published a study in Cell Reports, which investigated how the gut microbiota of elite endurance athletes – such as professional cyclists – differs from that of their non-athletic peers.





The study’s findings challenge assumptions and add nuance to our understanding of what a “fit” microbiome might look like. By rigorously controlling for dietary variables, the team was able to isolate the effect of exercise capacity itself. They then used fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) in mice to explore how these athlete-associated microbes might influence host metabolism.

Fecal microbiota transplantation FMT is a procedure where gut bacteria from a healthy donor’s stool are introduced into the gastrointestinal tract of a recipient, typically to restore a balanced microbial community or study the effects of specific microbiota compositions.

In our Q&A with Derbré, we explore the surprising features of the athletic gut microbiome, how these microbes might offer metabolic advantages and what the findings could mean for both clinical applications and our evolving definition of microbial health.