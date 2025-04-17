From Hermit Crabs to Immunology, Dr. Sheena Cruickshank Leads the Way

Read time: 6 minutes

Cruickshank’s impactful work across research and public engagement has earned her numerous awards, including the Royal Society of Biology Communicator of the Year Award in 2013 and recognition as a 2017–18 AAAS Leshner Leadership Institute Public Engagement Fellow. She continues to inspire individuals both within and beyond the scientific community, appearing on platforms such as BBC Radio 4's The Life Scientific and delivering talks at events such as TEDx Manchester.

Outside the lab, Cruickshank is a vocal advocate for public science communication, a passion she brings to her role as academic lead for public engagement at the University of Manchester. She has designed outreach programs, including the Worm Wagon and Wiggling Rangoli , to educate diverse audiences about parasitic infections. She also co-created the citizen science app Britain Breathing , which explores the links between air pollution and allergies.

Cruickshank’s research looks at the intricate mechanisms of the immune system, focusing on how immune responses are initiated and how they differentiate between beneficial elements – like the microbiome – and threats – such as infections or injuries. Her work has illuminated the early events in immune responses that determine whether inflammation resolves or becomes chronic, with implications for understanding conditions like inflammatory bowel disease and delayed wound healing.

Dr. Sheena Cruickshank is a leading immunologist and professor in the division of immunology, immunity to infection and respiratory medicine at the University of Manchester. Her academic journey started at Strathclyde University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry and Immunology, followed by a PhD in Immunology from the University of Leeds in 1998.

RLS: What inspired you to pursue a career in science?

SC:

I grew up in the North of Scotland by the seaside. My brother was passionate about biology, and from a young age he would take me rock pooling – he would spend hours patiently talking to me and explaining all about the sea-life. He'd tell me about the creatures that were living there, how they lived, how beautiful they were – everything about them. We even had a tank set up at home, which enabled us to take some of these animals home to study them even more and my bother would explain even more about their lifestyles. It hooked me into science. We had blennies, guppies, velvet crabs and sea anemones. My favorite creatures were the hermit crabs. One day, we came down to look at the tank and there was only one hermit crab and an empty shell. My brother explained that the hermit crab must have outgrown its shell and had gone to look for another one. Now, in a rock pool there would be lots and lots of shells around so it could have easily found one. But of course, in our tank there were no shells and there were hungry fish – so the hermit crab became fish food. I was so upset – I didn’t want this to happen to our other hermit crab and neither did my brother. We had to do a hermit crab rescue mission really rapidly. We went back to the beach to find some shells that we thought might be just suitable for our hermit crab to move into. We set up a second tank and we popped the hermit crab in it with our array of shells and some tasty, tempting morsels of chopped up earthworm (they liked those). After a while something came out of the shell, and it was so weird looking. It made its way to investigate the shells until it found the shell that it wanted. It popped it on, and it disappeared. We had saved the hermit crab, and my love of biology was sealed. I was going to become a biologist just like my brother, but then he got very sick when I was at secondary school and my interest pivoted from biology into trying to understand how we fight infections or diseases – immunology. I studied immunology at university and haven’t looked back since.

RLS: Could you tell us about your current research interests and area of expertise?

SC:

We are exposed to a plethora of infectious and damaging agents such as pollutants, as well as being colonized by a vast microbial population. The combination of events that impact us are termed the exposome and this will affect how, for example, we respond to infections. My lab focuses on the sites that are particularly shaped by the exposome – our barrier sites such as the gut, skin and lungs. I work with brilliant researchers from a variety of disciplines including microbiologists, bioinformaticians, clinicians and environmental researchers to probe fundamental questions about the impact of the exposome on immune function. For example, we are looking at how particulate matter from fires or cars affects immune function and the development of asthma. Our other research is investigating how we better heal wounds on our skin and the contribution of the microbiome in healing. Our research is heavily informed by patient and public involvement and we strive to translate our research for public benefit. Continue reading below... eBook Women in Life Sciences: Pioneers of Progress and Innovation Read more

RLS: Beyond your scientific achievements, you are a strong advocate for public engagement in science. Why do you believe public understanding of immunology is so important, and how has this shaped your career?

SC:

Growing up, I was heavily influenced by my brother and his passion for science. No question had ever been too stupid. I also enjoyed playing musical instruments and more arts-based subjects and didn’t ever feel that these hobbies could be categorized as fitting within the sciences or the arts. When I was at university many of my flat mates were doing arts-based degrees. I was fascinated by what they were studying, but I couldn’t work out why they didn’t love hearing about science. They said science is too hard – it’s not for them. It’s just for “geeks”’. I didn’t feel that was right – science is everywhere, it’s all around us and part of us. I realized that not everyone had grown up with a passionate advocate for science in their lives. I think that was the point that I knew I would be really keen to do science communication as well as my research.

Public involvement with my research is part of the way I work – it influences the research direction I take and it’s incredibly rewarding – I never stop learning. It also lets you see your research making a difference (even if that difference is small) in people’s lives. I think science information should be accessible for all. During the peak of the pandemic, for example, I felt I could contribute positively by helping debunk myths and share the emerging research in more accessible ways.

RLS: As a woman in STEMM, what are some of the most significant challenges you have faced, and how did you overcome them to achieve your current success?

SC:

There are a few challenges for sure – there is still pervasive sexism in workplaces (not just science) and that can be challenging. Women only make up around a third of the workforce in the STEMM field. Biology is much better represented by women than other STEMM fields but, still, in senior positions, men dominate. Don’t get me wrong, I work with some amazing male colleagues and it’s not everyone by any means. However, I still have had those meetings where I am the only woman and will be talked over or asked who I work for. That doesn’t exactly help my imposter syndrome which is all too pervasive. It was also challenging juggling childcare and work when my kids were young. I have the most incredibly supportive partner but there were always times when a kid was sick (inevitably messily in the middle of the night). This would always trigger the middle of the night negotiation –who had the biggest day the next day, who could cancel things and take care of said vomiting child? That was never easy. I had amazing colleagues though, and we were regularly helping each other in the lab so that we could make childcare pickups or deal with those child emergencies. Having a great support network of friends and family makes a huge difference.

RLS: What is your proudest achievement?

SC:

I am incredibly proud of my children and family, but I am assuming you are looking for a more work-focused answer. I will say two things. One is my incredible PhD students – past and present. I love watching them develop into independent researchers – it’s incredible and such a privilege to be part of that supervisory journey. Another example is the work I have been doing in a part of Manchester known as Ardwick. Ardwick is a vibrant multi-cultural community that is surrounded by busy roads. Residents there have been worried about the impact of pollution on their children’s health. I have been collaborating with residents and policy makers to explore these concerns and promote awareness of the risks of pollution to health. My partnership with residents highlighted issues of dangerous roads with fast -moving traffic, few crossings and high levels of pollution making it very hard to get around safely.

We co-created a green route within Ardwick that had been planted by an incredible group of residents called Ardwick Climate Action (ACA). We commissioned an artist to create wayfinders to map the route out and give information about the project and the planting ACA were doing (via QR codes and website hosted by ACA). The wayfinders are stunning – each one features an image of a plant(s) that grows there. The route was launched in 2024. l am so excited and proud of this green route and really hope it makes a difference to residents for their health and wellbeing, as they can avoid some of the traffic and pollution and enjoy the incredible biodiversity created by the planting done by ACA.

RLS: What advice would you give to young women aspiring to pursue a career in STEMM?

SC: