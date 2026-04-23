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How Bacteria Disarm Immune Defenses in Chronic Wound Infections

“Pathogens like Enterococcus faecalis can actively reprogram host immunity, through metabolic outputs like lactic acid, to suppress macrophage responses”— Dr. Ronni da Silva.

Article  
Published: April 23, 2026 
Kate Parks
 speaking with 
Ronni da Silva, PhD
 & Kimberly Kline, PhD
Edited by 
Alexander Beadle
The gloved hand of a doctor applies a bandage to a wound on a foot.
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Why do some wounds struggle to heal despite treatment, and why are infections involving multiple bacteria so difficult to eradicate?


Dr. Ronni da Silva and Professor Kimberly Kline, from the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research & Technology’s (SMART) Antimicrobial Resistance interdisciplinary research group, have been investigating how a bacterium suppresses the immune system in chronic wounds.


In their latest paper, da Silva and Kline describe how Enterococcus faecalis (E. faecalis) releases lactic acid to suppress the immune cell signaling needed to kickstart an effective response to infection.


Technology Networks spoke with da Silva and Kline about the impact of chronic wound infections, why long-term microbial persistence is common in conditions such as diabetes, and how their findings could inform treatments that relieve suppression and restore immune function.

Kate Parks (KP):

How do chronic wound infections impact healthcare systems? Why are they so difficult to resolve?
Ronni da Silva, PhD (RDS):

Chronic wound infections are a major burden on healthcare systems because they require prolonged, resource-intensive care and are associated with severe outcomes, like amputation. What makes them particularly difficult to resolve is that they are often not simple infections; they are complex, and a lot of times [they are] polymicrobial ecosystems—multi-species communities where diverse microorganisms (bacteria, fungi, viruses) live in close proximity— embedded in biofilms.


These biofilms protect bacteria from antibiotics and immune responses, while different species may cooperate metabolically to enhance persistence.


On top of that, the host environment is fundamentally dysregulated, with chronic inflammation and impaired healing. Our work adds to this by showing that pathogens like E. faecalis can actively reprogram host immunity through metabolic outputs like lactic acid to suppress macrophage responses. So, rather than just resisting treatment, these infections actively create a permissive niche for long-term survival.


Altogether, this helps to explain why conventional antibiotic approaches often fail and highlights the need for host-directed and anti-biofilm therapies.



KP:

How do underlying conditions, such as diabetes, alter the balance between host defense and microbial persistence?
RDS:

Diabetes shifts the balance toward microbial persistence through a combination of impaired immune function, metabolic dysregulation, and defective tissue repair. Innate immune cells like macrophages and neutrophils are less effective at clearing bacteria, while the tissue environment becomes more permissive due to hyperglycemia, hypoxia, and poor vascularization.


Importantly, this altered metabolic landscape likely converges and cross-talks with bacterial strategies. In our work, we show that E. faecalis produces lactic acid, which suppresses macrophage activation. In a diabetic context, where metabolism is already dysregulated, these immunosuppressive effects could well be amplified.


So, rather than a simple failure of defense, diabetes creates a condition where host and pathogen metabolism converge to promote long-term microbial persistence.



KP:

How important is the local wound environment in shaping both microbial behavior and immune responses?
RDS:

The local wound environment is an important determinant of both microbial behavior and immune function. Factors like pH, oxygen levels, and metabolite availability shape bacterial virulence, biofilm formation, and metabolic activity, while simultaneously reprogramming and shaping immune responses.


Our research has shown that lactic acid released by E. faecalis can actively modify this environment by producing lactic acid to suppress macrophage activation through specific host signaling pathways. This creates a feedback loop where the environment becomes increasingly permissive to bacterial persistence. So, the environment should be seen as an active driver of chronic infection and a key therapeutic target.



KP:

How does your identification of lactic acid–mediated immune suppression as a driver of persistent infection impact understanding of chronic wound pathology?
Kimberly Kline, PhD (KK):

Our identification of lactic acid-mediated immune suppression adds to our current knowledge of chronic wound pathology. Rather than viewing these infections as simply resistant to clearance, we show that bacteria can actively suppress host immunity through metabolic outputs.


More broadly, our work introduces the concept of metabolic immune evasion, where bacterial metabolites help to reshape the local environment and host responses to promote persistence. This contributes to shifting the field toward targeting not just the pathogen, but also the metabolic interactions between host and microbe as a therapeutic strategy.



KP:

How might your findings inform the design of treatments that focus on immune support rather than solely on antimicrobial activity?
KK:

Our findings support the development of, for example, host-directed therapies that restore immune function rather than relying solely on antimicrobial activity. Our study identifies a defined axis of immune suppression that can be studied in the future to be therapeutically targeted to prevent macrophage inhibition.


We also found that this dysfunction is not irreversible. Using a drug that overrides the blockage caused by E. faecalis was sufficient to promote bacterial clearance in a wound mouse model, demonstrating that macrophages in wound infections are not intrinsically defective; they are actively suppressed but can be reprogrammed. This highlights this drug as a potential therapeutic node to rebalance immune responses in this context.


Together, these findings support a model where infection outcomes are determined by the balance between bacterial immunosuppressive signals and host activating pathways. Therapeutically, this opens the door to combination strategies that both relieve suppression, for instance, by targeting lactic acid signaling, and actively restore immune function. However, further studies are needed to fully establish these pathways as therapeutic targets in humans.


Additionally, wounds are particularly good candidates for targeted delivery approaches such as topical treatments or nanoparticles. 



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Meet the Author
A greyscale headshot of Kate Parks
Kate Parks
Science Editor
Kate graduated from Sheffield Hallam University with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences in 2020. During her studies, she developed a passion for science communication and after graduating, began a science blog in order to continue writing about trending science news and topics of interest. She joined the editorial team at Technology Networks in 2021. In her role as science editor Kate supports the publication’s in-house writers, produces scientific content across all communities and works closely with the managing editor to help coordinate commissioned pieces.
Interviewing
A greyscale headshot of Ronni da Silva
Ronni da Silva, PhD
Research Scientist
Dr. Ronni da Silva is a research scientist within the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), leading joint projects with Prof. Jianzhu Chen (MIT) and Kimberly Kline (University of Geneva). Ronni is part of the SMART Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) interdisciplinary research group, which is a unique translational research and entrepreneurship program that aims to solve the growing threat of resistance to antimicrobial drugs.
Ronni is particularly interested in harnessing the power of the human immune system to tackle AMR and fully clear bacterial infections. He received his BSc in Biochemistry from the Federal University of Viçosa (Brazil) in 2015 and his PhD in Molecular Microbiology from the University of Nottingham (UK) in 2019.
A greyscale headshot of Kimberly Kline
Kimberly Kline, PhD
Principal Investigator
Kimberly Kline is a professor in the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Medicine at the University of Geneva, Switzerland. From 2011 to 2022, she was a professor in the School of Biological Sciences at Nanyang Technological University Singapore, and a principal investigator at the Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering (SCELSE), a biofilm-focused research institute.

She received her Master of Public Health and PhD from Northwestern University, followed by postdoctoral training at Washington University in St. Louis and the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, where she began her work on the pathogenic mechanisms of Enterococcus faecalis.

She has received multiple awards recognizing her contributions to microbiology, including an NIH K99 Career Development Award and a Singapore National Research Foundation Fellowship (both 2011), the ICAAC Young Investigator Award from the American Society for Microbiology (2014), and the Nanyang Education Award (2017). She was elected to the American Academy of Microbiology in 2025 and the European Academy of Microbiology in 2026.
Edited By
A picture of Alexander Beadle
Alexander Beadle
Science Writer & Editor
Alexander is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He writes news and features for the Applied Sciences and Analysis & Separations communities, leading the site's coverage of topics relating to environmental science, food and beverage analysis, and analytical techniques. Before joining Technology Networks, Alexander worked as a freelance science writer. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland.
Related Topic Pages
Infectious Diseases
The Immune System
Cell Signaling
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