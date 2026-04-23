How Bacteria Disarm Immune Defenses in Chronic Wound Infections

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Technology Networks spoke with da Silva and Kline about the impact of chronic wound infections, why long-term microbial persistence is common in conditions such as diabetes, and how their findings could inform treatments that relieve suppression and restore immune function.

In their latest paper, da Silva and Kline describe how Enterococcus faecalis ( E. faecalis ) releases lactic acid to suppress the immune cell signaling needed to kickstart an effective response to infection.

Dr. Ronni da Silva and Professor Kimberly Kline, from the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research & Technology’s (SMART) Antimicrobial Resistance interdisciplinary research group, have been investigating how a bacterium suppresses the immune system in chronic wounds.

Why do some wounds struggle to heal despite treatment, and why are infections involving multiple bacteria so difficult to eradicate?

Kate Parks (KP): Kate Parks Science Editor Technology Networks Kate Parks is a science editor at Technology Networks. She joined the team in 2021 after obtaining a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences. Learn about our editorial policies How do chronic wound infections impact healthcare systems? Why are they so difficult to resolve?

Ronni da Silva, PhD (RDS): Ronni da Silva, PhD Research Scientist Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology Dr. Ronni da Silva is a research scientist within the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology, leading joint projects with Prof. Jianzhu Chen and Kimberly Kline. He is part of the SMART Antimicrobial Resistance interdisciplinary research group, which is a unique translational research and entrepreneurship program that aims to solve the growing threat of resistance to antimicrobial drugs. Learn about our editorial policies

Chronic wound infections are a major burden on healthcare systems because they require prolonged, resource-intensive care and are associated with severe outcomes, like amputation. What makes them particularly difficult to resolve is that they are often not simple infections; they are complex, and a lot of times [they are] polymicrobial ecosystems—multi-species communities where diverse microorganisms (bacteria, fungi, viruses) live in close proximity— embedded in biofilms.

These biofilms protect bacteria from antibiotics and immune responses, while different species may cooperate metabolically to enhance persistence.

On top of that, the host environment is fundamentally dysregulated, with chronic inflammation and impaired healing. Our work adds to this by showing that pathogens like E. faecalis can actively reprogram host immunity through metabolic outputs like lactic acid to suppress macrophage responses. So, rather than just resisting treatment, these infections actively create a permissive niche for long-term survival.

Altogether, this helps to explain why conventional antibiotic approaches often fail and highlights the need for host-directed and anti-biofilm therapies.

KP: Kate Parks Science Editor Technology Networks Kate Parks is a science editor at Technology Networks. She joined the team in 2021 after obtaining a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences. Learn about our editorial policies How do underlying conditions, such as diabetes, alter the balance between host defense and microbial persistence?

RDS: Ronni da Silva, PhD Research Scientist Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology Dr. Ronni da Silva is a research scientist within the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology, leading joint projects with Prof. Jianzhu Chen and Kimberly Kline. He is part of the SMART Antimicrobial Resistance interdisciplinary research group, which is a unique translational research and entrepreneurship program that aims to solve the growing threat of resistance to antimicrobial drugs. Learn about our editorial policies

Diabetes shifts the balance toward microbial persistence through a combination of impaired immune function, metabolic dysregulation, and defective tissue repair. Innate immune cells like macrophages and neutrophils are less effective at clearing bacteria, while the tissue environment becomes more permissive due to hyperglycemia, hypoxia, and poor vascularization.

Importantly, this altered metabolic landscape likely converges and cross-talks with bacterial strategies. In our work, we show that E. faecalis produces lactic acid, which suppresses macrophage activation. In a diabetic context, where metabolism is already dysregulated, these immunosuppressive effects could well be amplified.

So, rather than a simple failure of defense, diabetes creates a condition where host and pathogen metabolism converge to promote long-term microbial persistence.

KP: Kate Parks Science Editor Technology Networks Kate Parks is a science editor at Technology Networks. She joined the team in 2021 after obtaining a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences. Learn about our editorial policies How important is the local wound environment in shaping both microbial behavior and immune responses?

RDS: Ronni da Silva, PhD Research Scientist Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology Dr. Ronni da Silva is a research scientist within the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology, leading joint projects with Prof. Jianzhu Chen and Kimberly Kline. He is part of the SMART Antimicrobial Resistance interdisciplinary research group, which is a unique translational research and entrepreneurship program that aims to solve the growing threat of resistance to antimicrobial drugs. Learn about our editorial policies

The local wound environment is an important determinant of both microbial behavior and immune function. Factors like pH, oxygen levels, and metabolite availability shape bacterial virulence, biofilm formation, and metabolic activity, while simultaneously reprogramming and shaping immune responses.

Our research has shown that lactic acid released by E. faecalis can actively modify this environment by producing lactic acid to suppress macrophage activation through specific host signaling pathways. This creates a feedback loop where the environment becomes increasingly permissive to bacterial persistence. So, the environment should be seen as an active driver of chronic infection and a key therapeutic target.

KP: Kate Parks Science Editor Technology Networks Kate Parks is a science editor at Technology Networks. She joined the team in 2021 after obtaining a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences. Learn about our editorial policies How does your identification of lactic acid–mediated immune suppression as a driver of persistent infection impact understanding of chronic wound pathology?

Kimberly Kline, PhD (KK): Kimberly Kline, PhD Principal Investigator Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology Kimberly Kline is a professor in the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Medicine at the University of Geneva, Switzerland. From 2011 to 2022, she was a professor in the School of Biological Sciences at Nanyang Technological University Singapore, and a principal investigator at the Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering, a biofilm-focused research institute. Learn about our editorial policies

Our identification of lactic acid-mediated immune suppression adds to our current knowledge of chronic wound pathology. Rather than viewing these infections as simply resistant to clearance, we show that bacteria can actively suppress host immunity through metabolic outputs.

More broadly, our work introduces the concept of metabolic immune evasion, where bacterial metabolites help to reshape the local environment and host responses to promote persistence. This contributes to shifting the field toward targeting not just the pathogen, but also the metabolic interactions between host and microbe as a therapeutic strategy.

KP: Kate Parks Science Editor Technology Networks Kate Parks is a science editor at Technology Networks. She joined the team in 2021 after obtaining a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences. Learn about our editorial policies How might your findings inform the design of treatments that focus on immune support rather than solely on antimicrobial activity?

KK: Kimberly Kline, PhD Principal Investigator Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology Kimberly Kline is a professor in the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Medicine at the University of Geneva, Switzerland. From 2011 to 2022, she was a professor in the School of Biological Sciences at Nanyang Technological University Singapore, and a principal investigator at the Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering, a biofilm-focused research institute. Learn about our editorial policies