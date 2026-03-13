Professor Heather Pinkett on Combating AMR and Her Journey in STEMM

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As part of Technology Networks' continued celebration of the achievements of inspiring women in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM), we caught up with Pinkett to learn more about her research into bacterial pathogens, her motives for pursuing this field and what institutions can do to support women hoping to follow a similar career in STEMM.

Dr. Heather Pinkett , professor in the Department of Molecular Biosciences at Northwestern University, believes a promising strategy for combating AMR bacteria could lie in targeting bacteria-specific ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporters. Pinkett’s research into ABC transporters could lead to the design of specific inhibitors that target AMR bacteria while leaving the rest of the human microbiome intact.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the most urgent global health challenges of the modern day. As microbes continue to develop genetic mutations that mitigate the lethal effects of antimicrobials, urgent strategies are needed that can combat AMR bacteria with precision.

Blake Forman (BF): Blake Forman Senior Science Writer Technology Networks Blake pens and edits breaking news, articles, and features on a broad range of scientific topics. He earned an honors degree in chemistry from the University of Surrey. Blake also holds an MSc in chemistry from the University of Southampton. Blake held several editorial-based roles before joining Technology Networks in 2024. Learn about our editorial policies Can you describe your path to becoming a molecular biologist?

Heather Pinkett, PhD (HP): Heather Pinkett, PhD Professor Northwestern University Dr. Heather Pinkett is currently a professor in the Department of Molecular Biosciences at Northwestern University. Her research program investigates the structure, function and regulation of membrane proteins with a particular emphasis on ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporters, proteins that use ATP hydrolysis to transport substrates across cellular membranes. She earned her PhD from the University of Pennsylvania in the laboratory of Dr. Mitchell Lewis, focusing on the structure and function of phage transcription factors. Learn about our editorial policies

My path began with a love of math and teaching, as I tutored classmates even in middle school. I was also influenced by my mother, a registered nurse, whose stories and medical textbooks sparked my early interest in science, which continued through high school.

As an undergraduate chemistry major, a summer of research through the National Science Foundation Research Experiences for Undergraduates program confirmed how much I loved research and helped solidify my scientific direction. A conversation with a mentor at the National Institutes of Health later redirected my interest from genes to the role of molecules in disease states, which led me to pursue graduate training in molecular biophysics. Ultimately, I became interested in membrane protein transport and regulation, with an interest in understanding how cellular machines work at the mechanistic level.

BF: Blake Forman Senior Science Writer Technology Networks Blake pens and edits breaking news, articles, and features on a broad range of scientific topics. He earned an honors degree in chemistry from the University of Surrey. Blake also holds an MSc in chemistry from the University of Southampton. Blake held several editorial-based roles before joining Technology Networks in 2024. Learn about our editorial policies Please tell us a bit about your research into ABC transporters in bacterial pathogens. Why have you chosen to work in this area of research, and why is it important?

HP: Heather Pinkett, PhD Professor Northwestern University Dr. Heather Pinkett is currently a professor in the Department of Molecular Biosciences at Northwestern University. Her research program investigates the structure, function and regulation of membrane proteins with a particular emphasis on ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporters, proteins that use ATP hydrolysis to transport substrates across cellular membranes. She earned her PhD from the University of Pennsylvania in the laboratory of Dr. Mitchell Lewis, focusing on the structure and function of phage transcription factors. Learn about our editorial policies

My research focuses on ABC transporters in bacterial pathogens. These transporters are molecular machines that move essential nutrients and other molecules across the cell membrane, playing a critical role in bacterial survival – including how pathogens adapt to environmental stressors they encounter inside the human host.

Our current work examines the mechanism of nutrient selectivity, or how transporters can select a single molecule with remarkable accuracy in a sea of other nutrients. We believe a complete understanding of how selectivity works can reveal new vulnerabilities in these pathogens and guide the development of novel antimicrobial strategies and precise drug design. Decades of research have shown us that ABC transporters are incredibly complex and elegant machines, and there is still so much we don't know about how they function in a real biological context. There is an urgent need to uncover the details of these mechanisms as antibiotic resistance continues to rise.

BF: Blake Forman Senior Science Writer Technology Networks Blake pens and edits breaking news, articles, and features on a broad range of scientific topics. He earned an honors degree in chemistry from the University of Surrey. Blake also holds an MSc in chemistry from the University of Southampton. Blake held several editorial-based roles before joining Technology Networks in 2024. Learn about our editorial policies Was there a particular person or experience that motivated you to choose a career in science?

HP: Heather Pinkett, PhD Professor Northwestern University Dr. Heather Pinkett is currently a professor in the Department of Molecular Biosciences at Northwestern University. Her research program investigates the structure, function and regulation of membrane proteins with a particular emphasis on ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporters, proteins that use ATP hydrolysis to transport substrates across cellular membranes. She earned her PhD from the University of Pennsylvania in the laboratory of Dr. Mitchell Lewis, focusing on the structure and function of phage transcription factors. Learn about our editorial policies

A transformative undergraduate research experience really cemented my path in science. The summer before my senior year, I worked on a gas phase kinetics project at Colgate University as part of a research team. Unlike the academic year, when I was juggling lab work, a work-study job, and classes, that summer allowed me to focus entirely on research. I loved waking up each morning with a plan on how I would tackle my research question and ending the day having proved or disproved some part of my hypothesis. That summer solidified my commitment to a career in science.

BF: Blake Forman Senior Science Writer Technology Networks Blake pens and edits breaking news, articles, and features on a broad range of scientific topics. He earned an honors degree in chemistry from the University of Surrey. Blake also holds an MSc in chemistry from the University of Southampton. Blake held several editorial-based roles before joining Technology Networks in 2024. Learn about our editorial policies What barriers exist for women in STEMM, and what could be done to better support them?

HP: Heather Pinkett, PhD Professor Northwestern University Dr. Heather Pinkett is currently a professor in the Department of Molecular Biosciences at Northwestern University. Her research program investigates the structure, function and regulation of membrane proteins with a particular emphasis on ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporters, proteins that use ATP hydrolysis to transport substrates across cellular membranes. She earned her PhD from the University of Pennsylvania in the laboratory of Dr. Mitchell Lewis, focusing on the structure and function of phage transcription factors. Learn about our editorial policies

I think women in STEMM face a combination of structural and cultural barriers that build up over time and feed into the well-known “leaky pipeline”, where the number of women decreases at every academic and professional stage. Early on, girls encounter stereotypes about their abilities in math and science, and that can impact confidence. I think those stereotypes eventually evolve into gender bias, creating an environment where women constantly feel the need to prove themselves while navigating a culture that can feel exclusionary. When we add issues like the pay gap and the disproportionate burden of service work, students look at mentors and find it hard to envision themselves in long-term STEMM careers.

There is a lot that institutions can do to dismantle these barriers, including creating policies on equitable pay and fair workload distribution. On a more individual level, mentorship is incredibly important.

When women, especially women of color, see people who look like them succeeding in the field, it creates an invaluable sense of belonging and possibility.

In my own experience as a faculty member at Northwestern University, the number of students who have told me I’m their first female or first Black professor in STEMM is both striking and a reminder of how powerful representation can be. For me, having a strong mentorship network and working hard to cultivate a supportive community played a large role in my success in STEMM.

BF: Blake Forman Senior Science Writer Technology Networks Blake pens and edits breaking news, articles, and features on a broad range of scientific topics. He earned an honors degree in chemistry from the University of Surrey. Blake also holds an MSc in chemistry from the University of Southampton. Blake held several editorial-based roles before joining Technology Networks in 2024. Learn about our editorial policies What do you enjoy most about your work, and what would you say are your proudest achievements?

HP: Heather Pinkett, PhD Professor Northwestern University Dr. Heather Pinkett is currently a professor in the Department of Molecular Biosciences at Northwestern University. Her research program investigates the structure, function and regulation of membrane proteins with a particular emphasis on ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporters, proteins that use ATP hydrolysis to transport substrates across cellular membranes. She earned her PhD from the University of Pennsylvania in the laboratory of Dr. Mitchell Lewis, focusing on the structure and function of phage transcription factors. Learn about our editorial policies

What I enjoy most about my work is the freedom to shape my research program and decide what questions are worth pursuing and why. I'm at a wonderful stage in my career where I can broaden my scope, pivot towards new technologies, and bring all these pieces together to tackle complex questions. I love introducing new methods into the lab, collaborating across disciplines, and discovering ways that science can contradict or overturn long-held assumptions.

I'm proud of the contributions our work on ABC importers has made to the membrane transport community, as we now have a mechanistic understanding of small molecule transport, but my proudest achievements are the people. It is most rewarding to watch trainees grow into confident scientists. There's a moment when they shift from learning the ropes to truly owning their projects as experts. Being part of that transformation is the most meaningful part of what I do.

BF: Blake Forman Senior Science Writer Technology Networks Blake pens and edits breaking news, articles, and features on a broad range of scientific topics. He earned an honors degree in chemistry from the University of Surrey. Blake also holds an MSc in chemistry from the University of Southampton. Blake held several editorial-based roles before joining Technology Networks in 2024. Learn about our editorial policies If you could give one piece of advice to a woman considering a career in science, what would you say?

HP: Heather Pinkett, PhD Professor Northwestern University Dr. Heather Pinkett is currently a professor in the Department of Molecular Biosciences at Northwestern University. Her research program investigates the structure, function and regulation of membrane proteins with a particular emphasis on ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporters, proteins that use ATP hydrolysis to transport substrates across cellular membranes. She earned her PhD from the University of Pennsylvania in the laboratory of Dr. Mitchell Lewis, focusing on the structure and function of phage transcription factors. Learn about our editorial policies