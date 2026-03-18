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Rothia Bacteria May Reduce Peanut Allergy Severity

Study links Rothia bacteria to peanut allergen breakdown, reducing IgE binding and mast cell activation tied to anaphylaxis.

Article  
Published: March 18, 2026 
Kate Robinson
 speaking with 
Alberto Caminero, PhD
Edited by 
Laura Elizabeth Lansdowne
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Peanut allergy remains one of the most clinically concerning food allergies due to its strong association with anaphylaxis, a rapid and potentially fatal immune reaction. Yet patients with similar levels of peanut-specific immunoglobulin E (IgE) can experience very different degrees of clinical reactivity.


New work led by researchers from McMaster University suggests a possible contributor beyond the immune system itself—the microbiota’s ability to degrade peanut allergens before they trigger a severe response.


In an interview, co-senior author of the paper, Dr. Alberto Caminero, associate professor at McMaster University, discussed how Rothia species may help reduce allergenicity and what these findings could mean for risk prediction and future microbiome-based interventions.

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Why peanut allergy severity may depend on more than IgE

What first motivated you to investigate the connection between the microbiome and peanut allergy severity?

For Caminero, the starting point was a persistent mismatch between sensitization and clinical outcome. “Food allergies are a major health concern,” he said, noting that peanut allergy affects roughly 1–2% of the population and is strongly associated with anaphylaxis. But while food-specific IgE is central to allergic responses, it does not fully explain why some patients experience far more severe reactions than others.


This observation led his team to consider whether the microbiome might account for part of this variability. Peanuts are also relatively resistant to digestion by human enzymes, making them a particularly interesting target for a metabolism-focused microbiome study. Caminero’s earlier work had already shown that intestinal microbes play a role in the digestion of other dietary proteins, including gluten, raising the possibility that similar microbial processing might alter peanut allergenicity.


Rather than framing food allergy solely as a result of the immune system, the study asked whether diet–microbiota interactions might shape clinical reactivity. That is an important conceptual shift, suggesting that microbial handling of an allergen may influence how much intact allergenic material becomes available to bind IgE and activate downstream effector cells.


What shaped the study’s starting hypothesis:

  • Peanut allergy severity varies even among patients with similar peanut-specific IgE levels.
  • Peanut proteins are difficult for human enzymes to break down, making microbial metabolism a plausible modifier of allergenicity.

How Rothia was linked to reduced peanut allergenicity

How did you determine that Rothia species could hinder the process triggering allergic reactions?

To explore whether the microbiome contributes to this process, the researchers examined saliva and upper intestinal tract samples and identified several bacterial species capable of degrading major peanut allergens. Among them, Rothia stood out for its strong ability to reduce the capacity of peanut proteins to bind IgE antibodies.


Caminero said the team used in vitro approaches to show that peanut proteins digested by Rothia had a reduced capacity to be recognized by IgE from allergic patients and a diminished ability to activate mast cells, key mediators of anaphylaxis. The team also demonstrated in vivo that Rothia can digest peanut allergens and reduce anaphylactic reactions.


The team then asked whether these microbial patterns were reflected in human allergy phenotypes. Caminero said they tested the hypothesis in two independent cohorts of allergic patients with different susceptibility to anaphylaxis and found that Rothia was less abundant in patients who were highly susceptible to severe reactions.

“Together, these results suggest that Rothia may provide a protective effect in some individuals.”— Alberto Caminero.

What the data showed:

  • Rothia species efficiently degraded major peanut allergens in biologically relevant samples.
  • Peanut proteins processed by Rothia were less able to bind IgE and activate mast cells.
  • Higher abundance of peanut-degrading bacteria was associated with better tolerance to peanut exposure.

A new microbiome-based mechanism for food allergy research

Do your findings tell us anything about the broader relationship between the microbiome and the immune system?

“The intestinal microbiota is known to play key roles in immune modulation, host protection, and essential metabolic and functional processes in humans. On the other hand, disturbances in the microbiota or infections can lead to alterations in immune function that are relevant to chronic and metabolic disorders,” Caminero said.

Scientist testing food samples in a lab with fresh produce, illustrating food safety analysis.
Scientist testing food samples in a lab with fresh produce, illustrating food safety analysis.
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He views the study as an addition to the broader literature on microbiome–immune interactions, but with a notable twist. “Our research adds to this body of evidence by describing a novel mechanism through which diet‒microbiota interactions, rather than direct host‒microbe interactions, influence food-specific immune responses,” he said.

“Alterations in the intestinal microbiome have already been reported in patients with allergies, which may help explain our findings.” — Alberto Caminero.

How this changes the scientific framing:

  • The study highlights allergen metabolism as a microbiome-driven determinant of food allergy severity.
  • It expands the field beyond host–microbe signaling to include diet–microbiota processing effects.

How close are probiotic interventions?

How realistic is the prospect of using probiotics to treat severe food allergies?

Despite the translational appeal, Caminero was careful not to overstate the near-term implications. He said his team is exploring whether bacteria could one day help reduce the risk associated with accidental allergen exposure or increase allergen tolerance thresholds, but emphasized that the findings still need confirmation in humans. He also pointed to practical barriers, including the difficulty of manipulating the oral microbiome and the need to determine whether bacterial degradation can occur quickly enough during the narrow time window in which allergic reactions are triggered.


The group’s next steps include investigating whether microbiota profiles could be used to predict adverse food reactions before consumption and whether they might help guide personalized oral immunotherapy. They are also examining the capacity of the human microbiota to digest other common allergy triggers.


Taken together, this study suggests that microbial metabolism may be an underappreciated determinant of peanut allergy severity, and a potentially useful variable in future precision approaches to food allergy.


Article wrap-up:

  • Rothia and other oral and upper-gut bacteria can degrade major peanut allergens, reducing IgE recognition and mast cell activation.
  • Data from mouse and patient studies showed that peanut-degrading microbes were associated with reduced anaphylaxis severity or higher reaction thresholds.
  • The findings open a new line of investigation into microbiome-based prediction, stratification, and intervention in food allergy.


This content includes text that has been created with the assistance of generative AI and has undergone editorial review before publishing. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

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Meet the Author
A greyscale headshot of Kate Robinson
Kate Robinson
Science Editor
Kate graduated from Sheffield Hallam University with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences in 2020. During her studies, she developed a passion for science communication and after graduating, began a science blog in order to continue writing about trending science news and topics of interest. She joined the editorial team at Technology Networks in 2021. In her role as science editor Kate supports the publication’s in-house writers, produces scientific content across all communities and works closely with the managing editor to help coordinate commissioned pieces.
Interviewing
A greyscale headshot of Alberto Caminero
Alberto Caminero, PhD
Associate Professor
Dr. Alberto Caminero is an associate professor at McMaster University. His training and research program focuses on microbial metabolism of dietary proteins and the impact of microbially derived metabolites on host pathophysiological processes, particularly in chronic intestinal diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease and celiac disease.

He earned a degree in Biology and completed a PhD in Microbiology from the University of León. His PhD research focused on gluten metabolism, exploring how this abundant dietary protein can drive celiac disease in predisposed individuals.
Edited By
A picture of Laura Elizabeth Lansdowne
Laura Elizabeth Lansdowne
Managing Editor
As managing editor, Laura works with the editorial director to create, inform and maintain the overall editorial strategy for Technology Networks. She oversees the in-house editorial team and works directly with commissioned writers to produce content across the publication’s communities. After obtaining a first-class honors degree in biology, Laura worked as a quality assurance technologist before joining the Wellcome Sanger Institute and undertaking an additional qualification in clinical chemistry. In 2015, she left to pursue pharmaceutical and editorial-based roles, before joining Technology Networks in 2017.
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