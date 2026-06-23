Uncovering How HIV Drives Chronic Pain
A viral protein may drive chronic pain in HIV despite treatment.
Chronic pain affects many of those living with HIV, impacting quality of life and patient outcomes, yet it remains one of the most challenging and underrecognized aspects of the disease.
In a study published in The Journal of Neuroscience, researchers have investigated how HIV drives chronic pain at the molecular level. Using a mouse model, the team focused on the viral envelope protein glycoprotein 120 (gp120), revealing how it disrupts neural signaling pathways in the spinal cord to amplify pain sensitivity.
In this interview, Dr. Hui-Lin Pan, one of the study authors, discusses the significance of HIV-associated chronic pain, the role of gp120 in nervous system dysfunction, and the challenges and opportunities in translating these findings into effective therapies for patients.
How significant is HIV-associated chronic pain, and how does it impact long-term patient outcomes and quality of life?
HIV-associated chronic pain is highly prevalent and often persists despite effective antiretroviral therapy (ART), making it one of the most common yet underrecognized comorbidities among people living with HIV.
Its impact extends well beyond physical symptoms, adversely affecting long-term clinical outcomes, mental health, and overall quality of life. These effects include reduced physical activity, sleep disturbances, psychological distress, feelings of hopelessness, and increased disability.
Chronic pain is now increasingly recognized as a core component of the long-term disease burden of HIV, rather than merely a complication of advanced-stage illness. However, current treatments for HIV-associated chronic pain remain limited in efficacy.
What led you to focus on the viral protein gp120 in this study?
We focused on the HIV envelope protein gp120 in this study because clinical, pathological, and experimental evidence identifies it as a key mediator linking HIV infection to nervous system damage and chronic pain, particularly neuropathic pain.
Gp120 is a strong candidate due to its abundant shedding from infected cells and its ability to interact with host receptors expressed on neuronal and glial cells, leading to neurotoxicity. Moreover, application of gp120 to peripheral nerves or the spinal cord induces pain-like behaviors in preclinical models, further supporting its critical role in HIV-associated pain mechanisms.
To what extent do you think this mechanism is specific to HIV, versus other forms of chronic neuropathic pain?
Across multiple chronic neuropathic pain models, α2δ-1–associated NMDA receptors have emerged as a shared mechanistic target that amplifies pain transmission from peripheral sensory neurons to central spinal cord neurons.
In certain conditions, such as chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain and postherpetic neuralgia (shingles), hyperactivity of α2δ-1–associated NMDA receptors is largely restricted to peripheral sensory neurons. In contrast, our findings in the HIV/gp120-induced pain model reveal a broader pattern of dysregulation, with hyperactive α2δ-1–associated NMDA receptors present in both peripheral sensory neurons and central spinal neurons.
This dual-site enhancement suggests a more widespread and integrated neuroplastic alteration underlying HIV-associated neuropathic pain.
How might ART influence the persistence of gp120-mediated signaling and pain in patients?
ART has transformed HIV into a manageable chronic disease; however, it does not fully interrupt the gp120-mediated signaling that contributes to chronic pain. This limitation helps explain why HIV-associated neuropathic pain remains prevalent even in the ART era.
ART reduces HIV replication to very low or undetectable levels and decreases the production of new virions and viral proteins, including gp120. However, it does not eradicate latent viral reservoirs, such as macrophages and microglia, which can persistently produce low levels of viral proteins and release gp120 in a chronic, intermittent manner. As a result, gp120-mediated signaling may continue even in virally suppressed individuals. Furthermore, ART does not reverse established neural injury, allowing previously initiated neurotoxic processes to sustain chronic pain states.
What are the key challenges in translating these findings from mouse models to patients?
Preclinical models are invaluable for elucidating specific mechanistic pathways, but they do not fully capture the clinical complexity of HIV-associated pain. Many preclinical models involve acute exposure to viral proteins such as gp120, whereas human disease is a chronic, multifactorial condition that develops over years to decades. In people living with HIV, chronic pain arises in the context of lifelong ART use, exposure to multiple viral proteins (e.g., gp120 and Tat), coexisting comorbidities (such as diabetes and substance use), and significant psychosocial stressors.
Furthermore, human chronic pain is an emergent phenomenon driven by dynamic interactions among biological, psychological, and social factors that cannot be fully replicated in preclinical models. Additionally, pain assessment in mice relies on reflexive behavioral responses, whereas human pain is inherently subjective and shaped by cognitive and emotional factors. Consequently, targeting a single mechanism, such as NMDA receptor hyperactivity, may be insufficient to address the complexity of pain in patients.