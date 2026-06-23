Uncovering How HIV Drives Chronic Pain

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Chronic pain affects many of those living with HIV, impacting quality of life and patient outcomes, yet it remains one of the most challenging and underrecognized aspects of the disease.





In a study published in The Journal of Neuroscience, researchers have investigated how HIV drives chronic pain at the molecular level. Using a mouse model, the team focused on the viral envelope protein glycoprotein 120 (gp120), revealing how it disrupts neural signaling pathways in the spinal cord to amplify pain sensitivity.





In this interview, Dr. Hui-Lin Pan, one of the study authors, discusses the significance of HIV-associated chronic pain, the role of gp120 in nervous system dysfunction, and the challenges and opportunities in translating these findings into effective therapies for patients.