Using Next-Generation Sequencing To Understand the Role of the Microbiome in Health and Disease

Discover how next-generation sequencing is uncovering the microbiome’s impact on health, disease and potential therapeutic breakthroughs.

Article  
Published: June 13, 2025 
Hannah Trivett, PhD
 speaking with 
Jack A Gilbert, PhD
 & Lindsay Hall, PhD
Colorful microbiota and bacteria floating within the intestinal lining, representing the gut microbiome.
Credit: iStock

Microbiome science is transforming our understanding of human biology, and next-generation sequencing (NGS) enables scientists to uncover the complexity of microbial communities across diverse environments.


As sequencing methods evolve and integrate with machine learning, researchers are gaining new insights into gut health, cancer diagnostics, mental health and nutrition.


Continue reading to explore how NGS is driving advances in understanding the links between microbial communities and human health. 


Meet the Author
A greyscale headshot of Hannah Trivett
Hannah Trivett, PhD
Research Fellow
Hannah holds a BSc in Microbiology and a PhD in Medical Microbiology from the University of Liverpool. She joined the Hall Lab as a Research Fellow in 2024, investigating microbe-microbe interactions across human microbiomes using experimental and bioinformatic approaches to understand their impact on health.
Interviewing
A greyscale headshot of Jack Gilbert
Jack A Gilbert, PhD
Professor of Pediatrics
Jack A Gilbert is a professor in pediatrics and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, associate vice chancellor for Marine Science, and director of both the Microbiome and Metagenomics Center and the Center for Soil Health. He uses molecular analysis to test fundamental hypotheses in microbial ecology.
White letters "LH" on a navy background.
Lindsay Hall, PhD
Chair of Microbiome Research
Prof Lindsay Hall is the Chair of Microbiome Research at the University of Birmingham, UK, and she is also a Wellcome Investigator. Her lab’s research focus involves defining microbe/microbiota interactions during the early life developmental window.
