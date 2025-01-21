A Few Minutes With an Infected Person Is Enough To Catch COVID-19

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 3 minutes

The virus winter season has struck – and COVID-19 is still part of everyday life. However, unlike during the pandemic, we now know more about how it spreads through the air we breathe. Research from Lund University in Sweden shows that it only takes a few minutes in the same room as an infected person to catch the virus.





The aerosol researchers mapped the infectiousness of the virus in some forty people with confirmed covid infection.





“Aerosols are small airborne particles, and exhaled aerosols from a single person can transmit covid infection to others within a few minutes under normal indoor conditions,“ says Malin Alsved, lead researcher of the study, published in Scientific Reports.





There has previously been uncertainty about whether the amount of virus in the air is sufficient to cause infection.





“Our study shows that what you breathe in can cause infection in a very short time, and you don't need to get a shower of a sneeze straight at you, a meeting in the same room is enough,“ says Malin Alsved.

Minutes are enough to become infected

Based on measurements of exhaled air from people infected with COVID-19, as well as a calculation method for the spread and inhalation of aerosol particles in indoor air, Malin Alsved and her research colleagues have developed a model to calculate how long it takes for a person to become infected via the air.





“In a room with normal ventilation, a person with no immunity can inhale an infectious dose within minutes of the infectious person entering. The variation depends on how much virus is exhaled and the ventilation in the room,“ says Malin Alsved.

The time it takes to become infected is shorter if the sick person has already been in the room for a while so that an even concentration of virus has been established in the air.





“In small and medium-sized rooms, the virus spreads quickly in the air and then it does not help to keep your distance to reduce the risk of becoming infected yourself, “ says Malin Alsved.

The amount of virus is greatest at the beginning of the infection

During the first few days of the infection, just when the symptoms begin, the amount of virus in the exhaled air is highest.





“On the first and second days, we measured viruses in the exhaled air of 70 percent of people, on the third day in half and on the fourth day in a third,“ says Malin Alsved.





The breath samples from the 40 participants who had measurable virus aerosols were analysed at the Department of Clinical Microbiology at Sahlgrenska Academy in Gothenburg. There, the viral aerosols were placed on cells to find out if they were culturable - that is, infectious.





“This is the first time that it has been possible to calculate the infectivity of an aerosol sample that is linked to a specific source, in this case people's exhaled air,“ says Malin Alsved.

Most virus in the smallest aerosol particles

To further understand the tendency of viruses to spread in air, the researchers investigated which particle sizes contain the most viruses. The results show that viruses are present in all particles from half a micrometre to ten micrometres, but the main amount is found in the smaller particles in the size range between half a micrometre and three micrometres.





“Aerosol particles around one micrometre do not fall to the ground but follow air currents, and there is a high risk that they will be inhaled,“ says Malin Alsved.

Investigating other infectious diseases

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been discussions about how COVID-19 infections spread. Jakob Löndahl, professor in aerosol technology and a colleague of Malin Alsved, was one of those who got involved with the ‘new virus’ early on. He paused his research on norovirus to investigate whether the infection from the then unknown virus was airborne.



Much new knowledge about airborne transmission has emerged since the pandemic, and researchers now want to see if it can be applied to infectious diseases other than COVID-19.





“The work on COVID-19 has raised many new questions. Do viral aerosols from other respiratory infections such as rhinoviruses, influenza and RSV spread in the same way as viruses from COVID-19? When is the risk of infection highest? How effective are our various protective measures? There are many questions we are working on now,“ concludes Jakob Löndahl.





Reference: Alsved M, Nyström K, Thuresson S, et al. Infectivity of exhaled SARS-CoV-2 aerosols is sufficient to transmit covid-19 within minutes. Sci Rep. 2023;13(1):21245. doi: 10.1038/s41598-023-47829-8





