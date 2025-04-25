Adults Build Allergy Tolerance Through Daily Peanut Doses

The Grown Up Peanut Immunotherapy (GUPI) trial is the first study entirely in adults with severe allergy to test whether daily doses of peanuts taken under strict supervision can be safely tolerated.





The approach, known as oral immunotherapy, has seen success in trials in infants and children worldwide. The findings of the first trial in an exclusive adult cohort has been published today in the journal Allergy by a research team from King’s College London and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. The study is funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Research for Patient Benefit Programme.





Chief Investigator Professor Stephen Till, Professor of Allergy in the School of Immunology & Microbial Sciences, said: “Constant fear of life-threatening reactions place a huge burden on people with peanut allergy. The only way to manage a peanut allergy is strict avoidance and treatment of allergic reactions, including with adrenaline. Although peanut immunotherapy is known to be effective in children, this trial provides preliminary evidence that adults can also be desensitized and that this improves quality of life. The average tolerated dose of peanuts increased 100-fold over the course of the trial.”





The Phase 2 trial recruited twenty-one adults between 18 and 40 with a clinical diagnosis of peanut allergy at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. Allergy was confirmed via a skin prick test, blood test and then an oral food challenge.





In a clinical setting, participants received the first dose of 0.8mg peanut flour mixed in with food, then 1.5 mg 30 minutes later followed by 3mg a further 30 minutes later.





Participants who tolerated 1.5mg or 3mg of peanut flour continued on a daily dose at home for 2 weeks. This is the equivalent of 0.5-1% of a whole peanut.



